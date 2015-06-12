UPDATE 5-Oil trades near five-month lows despite Saudi assurances on cuts
* Saudi Arabia says most in OPEC and Russia on board for new cuts
OIL EXTENDS LOSSES, U.S. CRUDE DOWN $1 A BARREL, BRENT NEARLY $1 OFF TOO; TRADERS CITE PRE-WEEKEND SELLING
LONDON, May 5 Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specialising in oil, liquidated the fund's last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.