LONDON, June 5 Falkland Oil and Gas
plans to continue drilling into next year, its chief executive
said, defying legal threats made by the Argentine government
against oil explorers in the Falkland Islands.
A group of oil drillers, which also include Premier Oil
, Edison, Noble and Rockhopper,
resumed their Falkland Islands exploration campaign in March and
have made a series of successful finds since.
However, their drilling work has angered Argentina, which
continues to dispute the sovereignty of the islands and launched
a domestic court case in April against executives of the
companies involved.
"I can't go to Argentina and nearby countries. But
operationally, this has no effect," Tim Bushell, Falkland Oil
and Gas chief executive, said.
The companies are continuing their 2015 exploration campaign
as planned and are counting on hiring a drilling rig at lower
rates to expand their plans into next year.
"We'll negotiate a lower rate with the rig and other
services. We conservatively expect to get a 20-25 percent
reduction," he told Reuters.
The group has currently contracted the Eirik Haude drilling
rig for a six-well drilling campaign that is expected to end
around October.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)