LONDON May 23 Crude oil futures extended
losses to fall more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday, hit by
worries about the euro zone economy, and on hopes that talks to
solve the Iranian nuclear issue may make progress, easing supply
worries.
By 0715 GMT, Brent crude oil was down $1.01 at
$107.40 per barrel. U.S. crude fell to the day's low of $90.85,
down $1.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency expects to
sign a deal with Iran soon to unblock investigations into
suspected work on nuclear bombs in the oil-producing country,
potentially brightening the prospect for big-power talks with
Tehran to stop a drift towards conflict.
