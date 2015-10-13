(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Oct 13 Who is the top forecaster in the
oil market? The surprising answer is that nobody knows because
the accuracy of predictions is never properly tracked and
measured after they are made.
Banks, consultancies, government agencies and even
journalists routinely issue predictions about what will happen
to oil supply, demand and prices in future.
Forecasts about the trajectory of prices over the next few
months and years drive decisions affecting billions of dollars
of investment.
Oil companies rely on them to decide whether to drill more
wells, develop new fields and hedge their future production.
Consumers rely on them in deciding whether to buy a small
fuel-efficient car or a gas-guzzler. Governments need them to
produce revenue estimates and budgets.
Expectations about oil prices are among the most important
variables in the world economy and central to the debate over
greenhouse emissions and global warming.
But given how pervasive and influential oil price
predictions are, there is a surprising lack of data into how
accurate the forecasts have been and which forecasters have the
best track record.
FORECASTERS AS STORYTELLERS
The problem is not confined to oil. Making decisions on the
basis of forecasts of unknown accuracy is prevalent in many
areas of business and politics, according to Philip Tetlock and
Dan Gardner, who have published a new book titled
"Superforecasting: The Art and Science of Prediction."
"Every day, the news media deliver forecasts without
reporting, or even asking, how good the forecasters who made the
forecasts really are," according to Tetlock and Gardner.
"Every day, corporations and governments pay for forecasts
that may be prescient or worthless or something in between. And
every day, all of us - leaders of nations, corporate executives,
investors and voters - make critical decisions on the basis of
forecasts whose quality is unknown."
According to Tetlock and Gardner, the problem lies on the
demand side rather than the supply side. Governments,
businesses, investors and individuals don't demand evidence of
accuracy before deciding whether to accept and act on a
prediction.
Forecasts are routinely made but the results are almost
never tracked. Prominent forecasters build reputations not
because of their accuracy but because of their skill at telling
a compelling story with conviction.
"You might think that the goal of forecasting is to foresee
the future accurately, but that's often not the goal, or at
least not the sole goal," Tetlock and Gardner said, also
claiming forecasts are also meant to entertain, advance
political agendas and impress clients.
Forecasting as entertainment is fine for inconsequential
predictions. But the lack of verification should be worrying
when billions of dollars of investment decisions rest on the
outcome.
"Baseball managers wouldn't dream of getting out the
checkbook to hire a player without consulting performance
statistics. Even fans expect to see player stats on scoreboards
and TV screens. And yet when it comes to decisions that matter
far more than any baseball game, we're content to be ignorant."
FIRMING UP FUZZY FORECASTS
Part of the problem is the fuzzy language in which the
predictions are often expressed, which makes it difficult to
tell if the forecast was right or wrong even after the event.
Forecasts are often expressed using ambiguous words like
probable, possible and risk, for which there are no agreed
definitions, making it impossible to score them afterwards.
The U.S. Intelligence Community has struggled with the lack
of precision in the meaning of words commonly used to express
likelihood and chance since the 1960s ("Sherman Kent and the
Profession of Intelligence Analysis" 2002).
In other cases, relatively specific forecasts are matched
with an unspecific timeframe, which also makes it difficult to
score them for accuracy.
There is a maxim among professional analysts that cynically
confirms the problem: always predict a price, or a timeframe,
but never both.
However, in recent years, many oil market forecasters have
been pushed to quantify their forecasts by making specific price
predictions over specified time horizons.
Many have also embraced uncertainty by offering forecasts in
the form of a probability distribution rather than a point
estimate, which is a much more useful and realistic way to think
about the future.
Oil forecasters are catching up with weather forecasters and
intelligence community in trying to estimate the likelihood of a
whole range of outcomes, not just the central one.
Since 1939, the U.S. Weather Service has restricted the use
of the terms "probably" and "possibly" and encouraged
forecasters to make percentage predictions instead.
As long ago as 1920, the U.S. Weather Bureau in Roswell, New
Mexico, got an enthusiastic reaction from farmers to its
percentage forecasts for the chance of rain during the alfalfa
harvesting season ("Verification of a Forecaster's Confidence
and the Use of Probability Statements in Weather Forecasting"
1944).
FORECAST VERIFICATION
Percentage forecasts are an important step forward, but the
oil market is still lagging behind in terms of measuring
forecast accuracy after the event.
The problem with percentage forecasts is working out whether
they were accurate even in retrospect. Tetlock and Gardner call
this problem of "being on the wrong side of 'maybe'."
To understand the problem, imagine a weather forecaster who
says that tomorrow there is a 70 percent chance of rain. The
forecast also implies there is a 30 percent chance it will not
rain.
If it doesn't rain, the forecast was not necessarily wrong
in a statistical sense. But it is still likely to be criticised
by anyone concentrating only on the most likely outcome rather
than the whole range of forecasts.
Meteorologists pioneered the solution to the probability
forecasting problem and the solution was published by
Glenn Brier of the U.S. Weather Bureau ("Verification of
Forecasts Expressed in Terms of Probability" 1950).
The most accurate forecaster is the one whose forecast
probability distributions get closest to the distribution of
actual outturns over time.
If a forecaster predicts there will be a 70 percent chance
of rain they should be proved correct about 70 percent of the
time.
Verifying accuracy is obviously much easier for weather
forecasts, where thousands of fresh forecasts are issued every
day, and sometimes even more frequently, and can be compared
with thousands of outcomes.
Verification is more difficult for subjects like oil prices,
but given how frequently prices are forecast it is not
impossible and would be highly desirable.
Brier published a careful methodology for comparing a set of
forecasts expressed as probability distributions with eventual
outcomes, and scoring forecasters on a standard scale from zero
(complete accuracy) to 2.0 (perfect inaccuracy).
Brier scores, named after the author, have been used to
benchmark weather forecasts for decades but in principle they
can be used in any field where forecasts are expressed in terms
of probability distributions.
Tetlock has been employing them since 2011 to track the
accuracy of a panel of forecasters answering questions about
economics, politics and international relations posed by the
U.S. intelligence community as part of a project funded by the
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency (IARPA).
Brier scoring price forecasts could also bring important
benefits for the oil market. The aim would not just be to
identify the most accurate forecasters, those most worth paying
attention to, but improving the accuracy of all forecasts by
subjecting them to rigorous analysis after the event.
Weather forecasts have improved enormously over the last 50
years because they have been subjected to rigorous analysis.
It is far less obvious that forecasts for oil prices and
other financial markets have become any better.
If we demand accuracy and accountability from weather
forecasters and intelligence specialists, shouldn't we do the
same from oil market forecasters?
(Editing by Alden Bentley)