(Corrects paragraph 30 to say Greenwich, Connecticut, instead
London, and paragraph 31 to say energy exposure "includes oil"
instead of "mainly oil")
NEW YORK Aug 28 The nearly two-month-long slide
in oil prices to 6-1/2 year-lows has been a boon to many
so-called systematic funds, which trade based on technical
signals or computer algorithms rather than fundamentals.
While most market commentary has focused on the persistent
glut in the global market caused by unrelenting OPEC output and
surprisingly resilient U.S. shale production, these commodity
trading advisors (CTAs) have ridden the downtrend to robust
returns.
It is too early to say how most of them fared on Thursday,
as oil prices surged by more than 10 percent in the biggest
one-day gain since the financial crisis.
Interviews with five of the larger and best-performing CTAs
also show that investors who opened or maintained short
positions have reaped significant profits this year, despite a
rally that began after the previous lows were hit in March.
Several of those successful funds have paid no attention to
fundamentals like an oversupply from resilient U.S. production
or concerns about Chinese demand. Instead, these "systematic"
funds have simply let their algorithms respond to price trends.
Below is information on the strategies, exposure and results
of systematic, trend-following funds with bets on oil and other
commodities:
ASPECT CAPITAL
Location: London
Assets under management: $4.8 billion, 30 percent to 40
percent allocated to commodities markets
Trading strategy: Quantitative, trend-following algorithms
based on directional trends in prices, held over the medium-term
Position in commodities: Short position in crude oil for
more than a year, prompting significant gains as crude fell from
its peak despite giving back some gains in April's turn higher
and Thursday's snapback rally.
The firm's main fund was up 8 percent overall on the month
as of Aug. 24, and around half those gains resulted from its
short in crude oil.
"The trend-following models we've built don't know or care
what's driving the prices," said Chris Reeve, Aspect's director
of product management.
"Often the best profits come when people think the
fundamentals don't justify a trend but actually that trend
continues, and it turns out maybe they do - the market's view of
fundamentals changes."
QUANTITATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
Assets under management: Nearly $2 billion, small percentage
allocated to commodities
Trading strategy: Short-term, systematic algorithms, using
price indicators like momentum and mean reversions
Position in commodities: Short positions in U.S. crude
and Brent crude throughout July, resulting in a
gain of 84 basis points during the month. The fund lost 1.46
percent on the whole in July.
The fund switched to a long position in crude in August,
resulting in modest losses. It remained long heading into
Thursday's snapback rally, and took profits as a result of the
gains.
"Our models tend to do better in more emotional, volatile
periods," President Michael Geismar said.
TRANSTREND
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Assets under management: $6 billion, with an average of 14
percent allocated to metals and energy
Trading strategy: Diversified, systematic, trend-following
investments
Position in commodities: Has a short position in oil
markets. Also built up short copper position after the current
downtrend began in the second half of May, also short in other
metals and energy markets. The fund has seen a roughly 7 percent
gain in July and August so far, and its commodities shorts
contributed a significant portion to that.
The fund also maintained its short position heading into
Thursday's snapback rally, meaning it suffered losses.
"We do not believe that trends occur all the time in all
markets," Executive Director Andre Honig said.
MILLBURN COMMODITY PROGRAM
Location: Greenwich, Connecticut
Assets under management: Over $80 million in more than 45
commodity futures; nearly 40 percent is allocated to energy,
including oil.
Trading strategy: data-driven, systematic fund
Position in commodities: A short position in oil has paid
off over the past two months, resulting in overall gains of 5
percent in July, and nearly 8 percent this month, through Aug
24. The bearish bet has also helped drive an overall gain of
19.8 percent at the fund this year.
"We don't claim to be experts in the sense that a
discretionary trader might," said Grant Smith, head of research
for Millburn.
"If you think of yourself as an expert, you can sometimes
cling to your preconceived ideas of what's going to happen in
the market. We are data-driven, and our models have no problem
changing their view if the market says they are wrong."
RED ROCK CAPITAL
Location: Chicago
Assets under management: $42 million
Trading strategy: Systematic trend-follower
Position in commodities: Opened up a short position in U.S.
crude in early July with prices at $58.77 a barrel; they fell to
below $40 a barrel earlier this week.
The fund is up almost 21 percent on the year, with almost 15
percent of that coming in the past two months.
"This is all very similar to the blackjack card," said
Thomas Rollinger, Red Rock Capital investment head. "Basically
you are not going to win at every hand, but if you have a
systematic strategy where you manage risk very tightly and you
have a slight edge that you can implement, you will extract the
return, or alpha, over time."
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Additional reporting by Eric Onstad
and Barani Krishnan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)