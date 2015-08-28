(Corrects paragraph 7 to make clear Millburn analyst Grant
Smith located in Connecticut, not London)
By Barani Krishnan and Luc Cohen
Aug 28 The oil market's 10 percent surge on
Thursday offered a visceral reminder that many of its most
active participants could not care less about global oil
inventories, Saudi Arabia's stressed finances or the American
shale revolution.
For dozens of commodity trading advisors (CTAs) from
Rotterdam to Chicago, so-called "systematic" funds that
typically use price charts or computer models to plot their
trades, all that matters is finding a trend and sticking with
it.
That formula paid dividends for many this summer, as oil
entered a nearly ruler-straight two-month
decline. U.S. crude fell below $40 a barrel from $100 in June of
last year.
But with short positions at a near-record high as big hedge
funds and speculators expected the supply glut to persist, it
also made for an unruly exodus on Thursday.
While it is too early to say how many of those funds got out
before the bounce, interviews with five of the largest or
best-performing CTAs involved in the oil market this week show
that the persistent downtrend has been friendly to most.
Some say their ignorance has, in this case, been bliss. Many
of the oil market's most sage analysts and investors have been
shocked by the depth of the latest decline, having bet earlier
that falling U.S. production and racing Chinese demand would
support the market throughout the summer.
"We don't claim to be experts in the sense that a
discretionary trader might," Grant Smith, head of research in
Greenwich, Connecticut, for the Millburn Commodity Program, said
earlier this week. His $80 million CTA is up nearly 20 percent
this year, helped by a bearish bet on oil.
"If you think of yourself as an expert, you can sometimes
cling to your preconceived ideas of what's going to happen in
the market. We are data-driven, and our models have no problem
changing their view if the market says they are wrong."
Unlike CTAs, which tabulate daily returns based on
marked-to-market positions, most commodity fund managers will
not report their August performance until the end of this month
or the first week of September, making comparisons difficult.
At least through July, things have not been great for the
biggest hedge fund managers in oil. Andy Hall, the sector's most
prominent member and an avowed oil bull, lost 17 percent last
month at his $3 billion hedge fund Astenbeck, the largest
monthly drop in almost four years at the Connecticut-based firm.
Pierre Andurand, another well-known oil trader, eked out a
modest 3.4 percent gain last month at his London firm for a 5
percent yearly gain through July.
Chicago-based Hedge Fund Research, a closely followed
industry database that does not include Hall and some other big
names, has an average 6 percent gain through July for funds on
its energy-focused commodities index.
"The last three weeks have been very difficult for people in
the energy/oil space," said HFR President Ken Heinz. "I expect
performance for August to be difficult."
PROFITS WITHOUT FUNDAMENTALS
The presence of CTAs in the oil market is all but impossible
to quantify, though they do account for a portion of the
relatively small speculators and funds that have amassed a 163
million barrel short position on the U.S. oil markets.
That speculator group's short holdings hit a record 179
million barrels in March, when U.S. crude fell to six-year lows
of around $42 a barrel. The price trough deepened this month to
a 6-1/2 year low under $38.
"The trend-following models we've built don't know or care
what's driving the prices," said Chris Reeve, director of
product management at Aspect Capital in London, which allocates
up to 40 percent of its $4.8 billion capital to commodities.
"Often the best profits come when people think the
fundamentals don't justify a trend but actually that trend
continues," said Reeve, who has seen Aspect's main fund rise 8
percent on the month as of Aug. 24, helped largely by a bearish
bet on oil.
CTAs also represent a growing, if underappreciated, risk for
the oil sector. While each CTA's model differs - and some were
far from perfect in recent months - a change in oil's long slide
could send a signal that it is time to quit the short-oil trade,
triggering a rash of buying that may cause oil to rebound just
as fiercely as it has fallen - regardless of the glut.
Red Rock Capital, a Chicago-based CTA, saw its short
position in U.S. crude, which opened at $58.77 a barrel
in early July, stopped out on Thursday when the market rebounded
more than $2 intraday.
"It's all very similar to blackjack," said Thomas
Rollinger, Red Rock's chief investment officer. "Basically
you're not going to win at every hand."
U.S. crude eventually settled the day at $42.56, up almost
$4. But Red Rock's exit at $40.99 still netted Rollinger almost
$18 a barrel. On the broader side, the $42 million fund is up 21
percent on the year, almost 15 percent of that gained since the
start of July when oil began tumbling.
"Typically when you have these big trends, the systematic
people do a better job capturing them," said Sol Waksman,
president of BarclayHedge, an Iowa-based firm that tracks CTA
performances. "The problem is, once that trend ends, that's when
the systematic trader is more likely to give back a bigger piece
than a discretionary manager."
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Lawrence
Delevingne in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)