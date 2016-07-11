(Repeats Sunday story with no changes to text)
By Barani Krishnan
July 8 Oil's big rebound in the first half of
the year was a squandered opportunity for most hedge funds with
positions in crude, and a surge in volatility is likely to make
it harder for them to call the market in the second half.
The majority of hedge funds in the oil universe posted
sparse returns in the six months to June even as crude
rebounded from 12-year lows to post a 30 percent gain.
Rather than extend risk through more bets on oil, some fund
managers are cutting exposure to prevent further losses as
volatility rises again on concerns about supply and economic
demand.
"It's far less clear a position than it was a year ago when
the oil market had been clearly trending downwards," said Chris
Reeve, director of product management at Aspect Capital, a $6.4
billion trend-following hedge fund in London.
Aspect's flagship program, which trades oil among other
commodities, was down 2.5 percent through June, based on data
seen by Reuters. Last year, it gained nearly 8 percent, helped
by a bearish bet on crude.
The average hedge fund with an energy-biased strategy rose
by just 0.4 percent in the five months through May, after losing
1 percent in 2015, according to figures compiled by
Chicago-based Hedge Fund Research. June data isn't available
yet.
Trend-following energy funds - also known as commodity
trading advisor funds, or CTAs - haven't done much better. A
group of 13 such funds rose 0.6 percent through May, versus an 8
percent rise last year, according to data compiled for Reuters
by hedge fund database BarclayHedge.
The second half could be as difficult for oil-focused funds.
After touching a 2016 high of nearly $53 a barrel, oil has been
trading in a choppy fashion, with volatility of late due to a
murky supply-demand picture for crude and unsure economic
outlook after Britain's exit from the European Union.
Oil's rebound this year was fueled by supply outages from
Canada to Nigeria that, for a time, created the perception that
a two-year-old supply glut might be easing. Those supplies are
returning, boosting output within and outside OPEC.
Hedge funds' bullish bets on U.S. crude hit a near
four-month low earlier this week, data showed.
Pierre Andurand, another notable oil investor, who is up
double digits this year, in a late June letter to his investors
cited concerns over Brexit among other factors that could cause
more volatility.
Andurand, who runs the $1.1 billion London-based Andurand
Capital Management, expects crude to hit $65 a barrel or more by
December. His fund gained 11 percent through June, data showed.
Andurand Capital declined comment in an email to Reuters.
Oil's volatility hit 4-month highs on Thursday as crude
prices plunged 5 percent on disappointing U.S. inventory
data.
BBL Commodities Value Fund in New York is among the few that
may benefit from such volatility. The $500 million
energy-focused hedge fund gained 13 percent in the first half,
exploiting the relative value, or price differentials between
crude and other petroleum products. Last year, BBL lost more
than 10 percent.
"There could be lots of opportunities to make money on the
relative value of oil in the second half," said an investor in
BBL, who asked not to be identified, adding that large inflows
into oil via ETFs have distorted its value compared with other
products. Mark Strachan, a spokesman for BBL, declined comment.
The $1 billion Taylor Woods Capital Management in Greenwich,
Connecticut, another prominent energy-focused fund, was down
about 10 percent through June, after returning nearly 20 percent
last year, sources familiar with the fund's performance said.
Taylor Woods did not respond to emails and phone calls
seeking comment.
The share price of U.S. Oil Fund, the largest
exchange-traded fund in oil, with $3.2 billion in assets, is
down slightly on the year after hitting 6-month highs in early
June. The number of open put contracts - which give the holder
the right to sell the fund - has risen 30 percent since
mid-January, suggesting increasing bets on oil's decline.
The ETF holds around 68 million barrels of oil, nearly 4
percent of U.S. crude's open interest, and is a popular hedging
instrument.
One of the few hedge fund managers to make significant money
off oil in the first half was Andy Hall, the market's biggest
bull, who was up 24 percent through May at his $2.4 billion
Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management. But
that was after a 35 percent loss in 2015, the worst in the
fund's eight-year history, as he stubbornly stuck to his bullish
wagers amid a 46 percent price rout.
In his investor letter last month, he pinned his bullish
outlook on potential difficulties faced by top crude exporter
Saudi Arabia in raising output.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Andrew
Hay)