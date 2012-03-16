* BlueGold down 2 percent on first two months of year
* Clive up 3 percent, but trails broader market returns
By Barani Krishnan
March 16 At least two major commodity
funds have missed out on this year's oil rally, one of the
energy market's biggest since the financial crisis, market
sources said.
BlueGold Capital and Clive Capital, both based in London and
known for taking big bets on oil, have relatively weak returns
to show for the first two months of the year when crude prices
put in one of their strongest two-month performances since 2009.
Trade data shows that some major speculators, including
hedge funds, have started building bearish positions on U.S.
crude.
Oil prices have been range-bound since the start of March,
indicating the run-up that accelerated last month on supply
worries and improving U.S. economic data may have lost steam.
BlueGold, which has more than $1 billion in investor funds
and is known for its focus on oil, is down about 2 percent on
the year. The fund, led by former Vitol trader Pierre Andurand,
logged a 1.5 percent loss in January and a half percent drop in
February, according to people who have seen its performance
data.
Clive, which has about $4 billion under management, is up
about 3 percent for the year, after a gain of around 4 percent
in February that offset January's 1 percent drop, industry
sources said. Clive, led by ex-Moore Capital trader Chris
Levett, is also a significant player in metals. But it gained
attention in May last year for losing about $400 million in a
week on oil after panic selling in crude markets.
This year's star among oil funds appears to be Andy Hall's
Astenbeck Management, up more than 13 percent so far, according
to an investor in the fund. Astenbeck, based in Connecticut,
manages about $5 billion. The better returns mark a rebound for
the fund after its first ever annual loss in 2011.
Astenbeck's numbers are not only better than BlueGold's and
Clive's. They also outshine the average energy hedge fund, which
is up about 8 percent cumulatively for January and February,
according to data compiled by hedgefund.net. The broader hedge
fund universe, which manages a total of $2 trillion, is up about
6 percent.
Sources that track BlueGold and Clive said managers at the
two funds appeared to be deliberately staying nimble with their
oil positions, possibly due to skepticism about the rally's
staying power.
U.S. crude prices are up 6 percent on the year. Gains
in London's Brent crude are more than double that, at 15
percent.
"They haven't exactly told their investors or anyone for
that matter that they don't believe the way this market has been
going," said a source who receives performance and other data
issued by BlueGold and Clive.
"But their lack of bullish exposure indicates they are ready
to pounce the other way the moment prices turn, if they're not
already shorting the market that is," added the source.
BlueGold and Clive declined comment.
Hedge funds and other money managers raised their short
positions in futures and options linked to U.S. crude by the
equivalent of more than 17 million barrels in the week ending
March 6, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
It was by far the largest addition to short interest in nine
months, since the first week of June 2011, when hedge funds and
other investors raised their short positions by the equivalent
of almost 22 million barrels, in the aftermath of last May's
sudden market crash.
Shorting the U.S. oil market remains strictly a minority
interest, however. The overwhelming majority of hedge funds
remain bullish on the market given its more limited gains since
the start of the year compared with Brent. Hedge fund long
positions amount to nearly 326 million barrels of oil, compared
with just 45 million worth of shorts.
"I know a lot of people who want to be bearish (oil)," said
an analyst who speaks regularly with commodity hedge fund
managers. "But the oil price keeps going up, and up, and up, so
it's kind of hard for them to take major exposures."
Oil prices have largely run up on investor fear about
sanctions on Iranian oil due to Tehran's nuclear conflict with
the West. A slow and steady improvement in the U.S. economy and
jobs market have also underpinned gains.
But since February's outsized run that added 10 percent to
Brent futures and 9 percent to U.S. crude prices, the market has
advanced little. Brent has been trapped at around $125 a barrel
while U.S. crude trades faces strong resistance at $110.
"We're at very high levels already, and it'll require
another major market shock to propel us further," said Stephen
Schork, editor of the Schork Report, an industry newsletter.
"By the same token, if there's any peaceful resolution to
the Iranian conflict, we could see a very quick and significant
downdraft in prices," said Schork, who estimates a risk premium
of at least $15 a barrel over Tehran.
In Thursday's trading, Brent prices initially fell $3 a
barrel before paring losses towards the close on news that
Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in
releasing strategic oil reserves later this year.
Tapping emergency oil reserves could help to stem
surging fuel prices and gird against any potential supply
shortfall from Iran.
Fears about demand destruction in fuel could be another
reason for some fund managers' hesitancy to jump onto the oil
rally bandwagon.
The national average for a gallon of regular U.S. gasoline
rose to above $3.81 on March 9, according to the survey of
gasoline retailers in the continental United States. In the
final week of December, the price was just around $3.26.
In the euro zone, motorists are already paying record high
prices for gasoline, at above $8 per gallon in euro terms.
"Before the crash of 2008, everything was going up on the
belief that the global economy could support anything," said
Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"Now we know that prices can only rise so much before
something has to give."