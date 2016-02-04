HOUSTON Feb 4 This week's roller-coaster ride
in the global crude oil market was likely fueled in part by the
sudden liquidation of a $600 million leveraged fund bet on
falling prices, market sources said on Wednesday.
Unknown investors in the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil
Exchange Traded Note (ETN) - which offers the ability
to make a bearish bet on prices magnified threefold, with
gut-churning ups and downs - bailed out early this week after
jumping into the fund in January, ETN data show.
Some 1.8 million shares worth more than $602 million were
redeemed on Tuesday, the largest outflow from the ETN in the
past year, according to data from FactSet Research.
The selloff suggests that at least some big investors are
betting that the worst of an 18-month oil market rout is over
after U.S. prices fell to $26 a barrel last month for the
first time since 2003. Trading activity has also jumped to the
highest levels on record.
"Speculators are getting out of the down oil market. People
start unwinding these positions because they think they have
gotten their juice out of it," David Nadig, vice president,
director of exchange traded funds for FactSet, said.
The DWTI note inversely tracks the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index
ER, which follows movements in the oil market. And because it
offers investors three times the exposure, the impact on the
underlying futures is magnified - as is the volatility in the
ETN, whose price more than doubled in the first three weeks of
January before halving again as oil futures rebounded.
The net asset value of the fund - one of a handful of
exchange funds that allows investors to trade oil without the
complexity of a futures exchange - fell from close to $1 billion
to $417 million on Tuesday and to $322 million on Wednesday,
according VelocityShares' website.
As a result, the mass exodus likely forced the ETN's issuer,
Credit Suisse, to quickly buy back short positions as investors
redeemed shares.
VelocityShares, a unit of Janus Capital Group, was unable to
comment on the trading activity.
To unwind alone may have amounted to upwards of 40,000
futures contracts on Tuesday, according to estimates by
analysts.
There is a day's lag between when redemptions and creations
are ordered and when they show up in share figures, according to
Nadig, meaning that Tuesday's flows were ordered on Monday, when
oil reversed a three-day rally to close $2 a barrel lower.
On Wednesday, oil prices surged more than 8 percent to
$32.28 a barrel, despite a seemingly bearish report from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing nationwide
crude inventories rose by 7.8 million barrels last week.
Volume in the March West Texas Intermediate futures contract
surged on Wednesday to more than 777,000 lots traded, its second
highest volume on record, according to data via ThomsonReuters'
Eikon. DWTI volume was also unusually heavy on Wednesday, with
more than 1.9 million shares traded.
To be sure, redemptions in the short ETN were not the only
driver of higher crude prices. A falling dollar and renewed
hopes for a meeting among non-OPEC and OPEC members to curtail
global production also bolstered futures values.
It is unclear who may have been behind the ETN position, but
they ended up on an extraordinarily wild ride. The investment
appears to have been made in January, based on asset data
showing the note rarely held more than $200 million last year.
Its price peaked at more than $484 on Jan. 20, when oil
traded at a low of $26.55 a barrel, but then fell to as low as
$225 last week. It surged to $335 on Tuesday before dropping 25
percent on Wednesday. It is still up 24.5 percent for the year.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Leslie Adler)