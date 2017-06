LONDON Nov 2 Brent crude oil rose and U.S. crude trimmed losses after U.S. non-farm payroll data came in stronger than forecast, showing a rise of 171,000 jobs.

Brent crude oil was trading 23 cents higher at $108.40 by 1234 GMT, after being in negative territory before the data. U.S. crude was down 30 cents at $86.79. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)