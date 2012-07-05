* Oil & Gas UK sees 2012 output struggling to meet 2011's
* Previous forecast had been for a rise in output
* Sees investment rising to 11.5 bln stg in 2012
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 5 Britain will pump fewer barrels
of oil this year than last, predicted industry body Oil & Gas
UK, after the temporary closure of a key field due to a leak,
adding further woes to the country's growth prospects.
"It is expected that production in 2012 will struggle to
approach last year's," Oil & Gas UK said in its annual economic
report published on Thursday.
The forecast backtracks on the organisation's view in
February that Britain's output would rise marginally by around
50,000 barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day (boepd) in
2012, after slumping 19 percent last year compared to 2010, its
biggest fall on record.
A further drop in production this year will be a blow to
Britain's coalition government, which is battling to stimulate
growth, as lower oil and gas production weighed on industrial
output in the first three months of the year, and was one of the
reasons why the UK economy shrunk.
Britain's oil and gas production has been in decline since
peaking at 2.7 million boepd in 1999. It came in at 1.8 million
boepd in 2011, the industry body said.
"There's no denying that we've been going through a sticky
period. This year has not started off too well and we've seen
further production declines," said Oil & Gas UK's Chief
Executive Malcolm Webb in a webcast.
BURGEONING INVESTMENT
Oil & Gas UK was more positive on the outlook for 2013,
although it did not give a specific forecast, as its research
showed burgeoning investment in the North Sea.
Energy companies pumped 8.5 billion pounds ($13 billion)
into the North Sea to develop oil and gas fields in 2011, a 40
percent jump from 2010's investment level, and the organisation
forecast that this could rise to 11.5 billion pounds this year.
"That sort of rate of investment will rapidly start to bring
new production onstream, albeit it seems to be taking longer
than we hoped," Oil & Gas UK's Economics Director Mike Tholen
said.
The downgrade to 2012 production forecasts was blamed on a
leak at the Elgin-Franklin platform in March which shut off
production at a field which accounts for 3 percent of the
country's production, and the continued closure of the Rhum gas
field due to European Union sanctions against Iran, whose
national oil company owns 50 percent.
Maintenance and technical issues were behind the plunge in
production last year, illustrating the frailty of output in a
mature basin with ageing infrastructure and older, harder to
predict fields.
The rising level of investment in the North Sea partly
reflects the higher costs of the new fields being bought
onstream, which are often less straightforward to develop, and
the expense of extracting oil from depleted fields and having to
maintain old pipelines and platforms.
The report also highlighted the oil and gas industry's
contribution to the British economy, estimating that the North
Sea supports around 440,000 jobs, the same figure as last year,
and said the sector is the largest investor amongst the
economy's industrial sectors.