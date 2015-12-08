Dec 8 The plunging price of crude oil is causing
pain at every kind of U.S. mutual fund this year, humbling even
the industry's best portfolio managers as their mistimed bets in
the energy sector continue to cause losses for investors.
The sector's bottom has been more of a trap door for many
fund managers. On Tuesday, for example, U.S. crude futures
fell below $37 a barrel for the first time since early
2009.
The oil price recovery that many predicted for 2015 is now
being forecast for 2016, though investment bank Goldman Sachs
has said prices could drop as low as $20 a barrel.
Last week, a policy meeting at the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries resulted in no decision to cut
output, fanning fears of a growing global crude oil glut.
The $11 billion Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, used
by mutual funds and hedge funds alike, is off 10 percent in the
past month.
Even when fund managers point to optimistic signs in the oil
market their message sounds somewhat pessimistic.
"Nothing fixes low oil prices like low oil prices," says
John Dowd, who runs Fidelity's $2 billion Select Energy
Portfolio, describing how the industry is usually self
correcting with lower production and rising demand.
Dowd's total return this year is minus 17.77 percent, but
that's better than most of his energy fund peers who average a
nearly 20 percent negative return.
Bond giant Pimco is adding energy-related securities to some
of its portfolios as the Newport Beach, Calif- firm expects an
increase in oil prices over the next 12 months, Dan Ivascyn,
group chief investment officer, said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We are becoming constructive in this sector because we
expect oil higher in price over the next 12 months or so,"
Ivascyn added
Earlier this year, RiverFront Investment Group LLC sold off
positions tied to pipelines and other companies it felt were
dependent on higher-priced oil.
But the firm, which specializes in picking exchange-traded
funds, kept the Market Vectors Oil Services ETF, which
has fallen 10 percent over the past week, as of afternoon
trading on Tuesday. That ETF is the sixth-largest holding in the
RiverFront Moderate Growth & Income Fund, according to
Morningstar Inc.
Michael Jones, chief investment officer at RiverFront, said
companies in the oil-services sector have already priced in "an
unbelievably distressed market" and he doesn't expect prices to
move lower. He said oil declines over the last week will help
the company's stock ETF positions in Japan and Europe, regions
that can profit from low oil prices.
"We think we're going to be OK," said Jones. "We're in the
best house in a bad neighborhood."
Overall, U.S. mutual funds have slashed their exposure to
the energy sector by nearly 40 percent over the past three
years, according to Lipper Inc. The average allocation has
dropped to 5.11 percent from 8.36 percent among those funds with
an energy allocation during that three-year span.
For graphic see: <<reut.rs/1ISl9k2>>
Despite that reduced exposure, oil-price pain is easy to
find.
A number of funds, for example, have bet on a recovery at
Chesapeake Energy Corp, only to see the natural gas
producer's stock drop even more. Among the many managers burned
by that bet is Bill Nygren who runs the $6 billion Oakmark
Select Fund.
Nygren, considered a top stock picker in the mutual fund
industry, increased his share count in Chesapeake by nearly 40
percent to 25.7 million shares during the six-month period that
ended Sept. 30. Since then, Chesapeake's stock has dropped about
41 percent.
Chesapeake is a big reason why Nygren's fund has a total
return of minus 2.48 percent this year, lagging 86 percent of
peers, according to Morningstar Inc. He was not available for
comment.
Kathleen Gaffney, who runs the $1 billion Eaton Vance Bond
Fund, said she's betting on Chesapeake debt, 1 percent of the
fund's assets, because the company has valuable assets and
enough liquidity to make it through this turbulent cycle in the
energy market.
But she has noticed the dramatic pricing gaps among
junk-rated energy bonds, reminiscent of the 2008 financial
crisis.
Energy junk bond spreads surged Monday by the most in 3-1/2
months and to their widest since March 2009 at 1169 basis
points, according to BAML fixed income indexes. It made for a
total return on the day of negative 1.63 percent.
That is a dramatic move in the world of bonds, as the
magnitude of the move is more than 5 standard deviations from
the norm and the index has seen only four worse days than
yesterday since the height of the credit crisis.
"It's not a vicious unwind like 2008," Gaffney said. "It's
the shock of the price moves that reminds me of that time."
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Additional reporting by David
Randall, Trevor Hunnicutt and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Andrew Hay)