(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/25JCRCQ
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1VJVnIo
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1VJVmnN
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 7 Global oil markets seem to have
moved back into balance thanks to strong growth in fuel
consumption and a series of large supply disruptions in major
crude producing nations.
Motorists' soaring consumption of cheap gasoline in the
United States as well as in some large emerging economies,
including India and Mexico, will help boost global oil demand by
more than 1.4 million barrels per day in 2016.
Consumption had already risen by 1.8 million bpd in 2015 and
is predicted to increase by well over 1.0 million bpd again next
year, marking the strongest and most sustained increase in
demand since before the financial crisis.
On the supply side, U.S. oil production is expected to fall
by 700,000 bpd between 2015 and 2016 as lower prices curb
onshore shale drilling.
And a lengthening list of supply disruptions from Libya,
Nigeria, Venezuela and Canada among others has grown to more
than 3 million bpd.
While stocks of crude and fuels remain unusually high
following heavy oversupply in 2014 and 2015 they are no longer
increasing.
The shift from oversupply to market balance is evident in
the relationship between nearby and deferred futures prices.
The link between timespreads, consumption, production and
inventories has been established since the 1930s and is closely
watched by traders.
In general, periods of oversupply and increasing inventories
are associated with a contango in futures prices, where the
price for nearby contracts is lower than for those maturing
later.
Excess demand and falling stocks are normally associated
with backwardation, the opposite condition, where the price for
nearby contracts is higher than for deferred dates.
Over the past 30 years, shifts in the market balance from
oversupply to excess demand have normally been heralded by a
change from contango to backwardation and vice versa (tmsnrt.rs/25JCRCQ).
In the last six months, the degree of contango in both Brent
and WTI futures has shrunk significantly, consistent with signs
of strong demand and faltering supply (tmsnrt.rs/1VJVnIo).
Both futures markets continue to trade in a small contango
but that is consistent with a market very close to balance.
Since 2005, the "normal" condition in the crude oil market
has been a small contango (between 1985 and 2004 the typical
condition was a small backwardation and the reason for the shift
is controversial).
Between 2005 and 2014, the first and seventh WTI contracts
traded in contango more than 70 percent of the time (reversing
the previous tendency to trade in backwardation more than 70
percent of the time).
The current contango in WTI prices at around $2.00 per
barrel is not significantly different from the average contango
of $1.50 per barrel between 2005 and 2014 (tmsnrt.rs/1VJVmnN).
The current Brent contango at around $1.70 per barrel for
the first six months is not far from the decade average of
$0.73.
The risks to the supply-demand-price outlook now appear
reasonably balanced which is being reflected in both spot prices
and the timespreads.
On the supply side, crude production could surprise on the
upside in the next 12 months if some of the current disruptions
are resolved.
If Nigeria's government can restore security in the delta,
more than 0.5 million bpd of extra supply could return to market
relatively quickly ("Militant attacks have cut Nigerian oil
output by half a million bpd", Reuters, Jun 6).
U.S. shale production could also stabilise and start to rise
again if oil prices remain at or above the $50 per barrel level.
The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United
States rose last week for the first time in nine months,
probably in response to the recent rise in prices.
But the bigger risk in the medium term comes from demand,
which is now growing much faster than new sources of supply.
Investment in oil exploration and production have been
slashed in response to the collapse in prices since the middle
of 2014.
As the cycle turns, however, significant increases in
investment will be needed to replace declining output from
existing oil fields and meet the continued growth in
consumption, which may require a further price increase.
By 2018, assuming the global economy avoid recession, higher
prices will be needed to restrain super-fast growth in demand
and incentivise quicker growth in supply.
(Editing by William Hardy)