By John Kemp
LONDON, June 20 Hedge funds cut their net long
position in the main crude futures and options contracts by 63
million barrels, 10 percent, in the week to June 14, as the
rally in oil prices showed signs of running out of steam.
The one-week reduction in the net long position was the
largest since July 2014, according to an analysis of data
published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and
the Intercontinental Exchange.
Hedge funds and other money managers cut their combined net
long position in the three main Brent and WTI futures and
options contracts from a near-record 633 million barrels to 570
million (tmsnrt.rs/28IVPRX).
The combined net long position in WTI on Intercontinental
Exchange and the New York Mercantile Exchange was cut by 46
million barrels, 19 percent, to 198 million barrels (tmsnrt.rs/28IVSgJ).
The net long position in Brent on the Intercontinental
Exchange was cut by 17 million barrels, 4 percent, to 372
million (tmsnrt.rs/28IVWNj).
For some time, the concentration of bullish hedge fund
positions has been one of the biggest short-term downside risk
factors for oil prices ("Risks rise as hedge funds place record
bet on oil", Reuters, May 3).
If and when the hedge funds tried to take some of their
profits from the big rise in prices during the first five months
of the year by liquidating long positions, the rally was always
in danger of a sharp reversal.
Some of the more tactically-minded hedge fund managers have
been waiting for long liquidation as an opportunity to short the
market aggressively.
Hedge funds' bullish long positions were cut by 34 million
barrels in the week to June 14 but short positions increased by
30 million barrels.
Aggressive shorting of oil prices has been most noticeable
in the NYMEX WTI contract, where the number of hedge fund short
positions increased by 19 million barrels in the week to June
14.
Over the last 14 days, hedge fund short positions in NYMEX
WTI rose by a total of 43 million barrels, more than 80 percent,
from the previous low of just 53 million barrels.
Unsurprisingly, the liquidation of hedge fund long positions
and aggressive short selling has stalled the rally and seen both
spot prices and timespreads come under pressure over the last
fortnight (tmsnrt.rs/28IW67o).
Price weakness has been most pronounced in futures contracts
nearest to expiry, which has caused the contango to widen
moderately (tmsnrt.rs/28ILfjo).
Some analysts have cited concerns about financial market
risks associated with Britain's forthcoming referendum on
membership of the European Union as a catalyst for the drop in
oil prices.
There are also signs that rising oil prices have begun to
spur fresh oil and gas drilling in the United States which would
be bearish for prices if it occurred too early.
In truth, once oil prices stopped rising and the traders
sought to reduce their long positions, it was always likely
there would be a pull back in oil prices.
The near-doubling of oil prices between late January and
early June was fuelled by a mixture of improving fundamentals
and momentum-driven trading.
Take away the rising trend and some degree of retrenchment
was more or less inevitable ("Oil rally loses momentum",
Reuters, May 11).
From a fundamental perspective, the risks for oil prices
appear evenly balanced, with the possibility of stronger than
expected production growth matched by rapid growth in
consumption.
Most analysts predict oil production and consumption will be
close to balance throughout the remainder of 2016 and 2017.
In the short term, the critical question is whether the
hedge fund long liquidation and aggressive shorting will
continue and pile further pressure on prices and spreads.
Hedge fund long positions remain unusually large while short
positions are still modest, so there is more scope for both
liquidation and shorting in the next few weeks.
