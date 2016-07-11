(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are

By John Kemp
LONDON, July 11 Continued hedge fund liquidation
of former bullish bets on oil and the establishment of new short
positions have kept crude prices on the defensive over the last
month.
Hedge funds and other money managers cut their bullish bets
on crude oil by another 22 million barrels over the seven days
ending on July 5.
Hedge funds have cut their net long position in crude
futures and options by almost a quarter, from 633 million
barrels to 485 million, over the last four weeks (tmsnrt.rs/29xLqJT).
Hedge fund long positions have been cut by 77 million
barrels from 769 million to 693 million barrels, according to
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and
Intercontinental Exchange.
At the same time, short positions jumped by 72 million
barrels from 136 million to 208 million barrels, as at least
some managers anticipated the reversal in prices.
In the most recent week, most of the adjustment came from
the short side of the market, where hedge funds increased short
positions by 23 million barrels.
Hedge funds accumulated a record position in crude futures
and options between the start of the year and the end of April.
Speculative positioning anticipated and helped accelerate
the rebalancing of the oil market during the first half of the
year.
But the concentration of positions created a substantial
risk of at least a partial reversal once prices stopped rising
("Risks rise as hedge funds placed record bet on oil", Reuters,
May 3).
Benchmark Brent crude prices have fallen by more than $5 per
barrel, 10 percent, over the last four weeks as positions have
been liquidated.
There has been a close correlation between the accumulation
and liquidation of hedge fund positions and the movement in
crude oil prices since the start of 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/29ral5T).
The correspondence between hedge fund short positions and
the movement in U.S. crude prices has been particularly
pronounced (tmsnrt.rs/29raeXJ).
Declining prices have been blamed on various factors
including Britain's Brexit referendum as well as concerns about
slowing oil demand and an easing of supply interruptions.
In reality, momentum trading, with traders chasing
ever-rising prices, was an important contributor to the rise in
oil prices between January and May.
Once the momentum was broken, it was highly likely prices
would pull back somewhat as traders sought to lock in past gains
("Oil prices under pressure as hedge funds adjust positions",
Reuters, Jun 20).
By late May and early June, it was clear the upward momentum
in prices had stalled and the risk of reversal began rising
("Oil rally loses momentum", Reuters, May 10).
PRICE FLOOR?
Hedge funds still have a relatively large net long position
in crude oil futures and options, even after the recent wave of
selling, so the current liquidation cycle could still have some
way to run.
But the underlying supply-demand balance has tightened
significantly since the start of 2016 as a result of continued
consumption growth and the impact of supply disruptions and
investment cutbacks.
Most analysts now see the market close to balance throughout
the remainder of 2016 and 2017 with price risks tilted to the
upside towards the end of the period.
The tightening outlook for the supply-demand balance over
the next 2-3 years should provide some support for oil prices
even if hedge funds continue to cut their positions in the near
term.
Nearly all the weakness in oil prices has been concentrated
in nearby futures and options contracts, where most hedge fund
positions are concentrated, while prices for contracts in 2018
and beyond have held steady.
The price of the Brent calendar strip for 2018 has fallen by
just $1 per barrel over the last four weeks while the calendar
strip for 2019 is basically unchanged and the strip for 2020 has
actually risen by 50 cents.
Provided the U.S. and global economies avoid a recession,
the rebalancing process is set to continue, which should limit
the near-term downside for oil prices and point to further
increases between 2017 and 2019.
