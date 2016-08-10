(Repeats Tuesday column without change. John Kemp is a Reuters
market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2aUWnGh
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2aUVqh4
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2b5g5Dd
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/2b5jfa6
By John Kemp
LONDON, Aug 9 The enormous concentration of
bearish short positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options
contracts by hedge funds and other money managers left the
market ripe for a short-covering rally.
The rebound in futures prices, with the September WTI
contract up by 10 percent since Aug 2, has all the
characteristics of a short-covering rally ("Hedge fund short
covering probably accounts for oil rally", Reuters, Aug 8).
Price moves in the next few trading sessions should give
some indication about whether hedge funds have embarked on the
liquidation phase of the shorting cycle or are extending their
short positions even further.
By Aug 2, the most recent data available, hedge funds and
other money managers had accumulated short positions equivalent
to 248 million barrels in the main futures and options contracts
linked to WTI.
The number of short positions had increased from a recent
low of just 71 million barrels on May 31, according to an
analysis of data published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
The accumulation of an additional 178 million barrels of
short positions coincided with a decline in WTI futures prices
of just over $10 per barrel from $49.93 to $39.51.
CFTC data shows there have been three previous cycles of
short-selling by hedge funds since the start of 2015 and they
now appear to be well into a fourth (tmsnrt.rs/2aUWnGh).
The accumulation and then liquidation of short positions
during each cycle on NYMEX has corresponded roughly with the
fall and then rise in WTI prices (tmsnrt.rs/2aUVqh4).
The current short-selling already appeared fairly mature by
Aug 2 which raised the prospect of an imminent turning point.
During the three previous cycles, hedge funds had amassed
their maximum short position after 11 weeks, 13 weeks and 13
weeks, respectively. The current short-selling cycle is already
nine weeks old (tmsnrt.rs/2b5g5Dd).
In the three previous cycles, hedge fund short positions in
NYMEX WTI peaked at 178 million barrels, 163 million and 201
million. The current short position has already exceeded these
and hit 219 million barrels.
The current cycle of short-selling is still less mature than
previous cycles when they hit their turning point and switched
from accumulation to liquidation of short positions.
But it has also been more aggressive with a record short
position in NYMEX WTI established at a much faster pace than
during the previous cycles.
As the number of short positions has increased in the fourth
cycle, WTI prices have declined, falling at much the same rate
as seen during the second and third cycles (tmsnrt.rs/2b5jfa6).
Prices might have been expected to fall even further and
even faster, given the accompanying rapid accumulation of a
record short position.
The persistence of many hedge funds with long positions
probably explains why prices have been stronger than during
previous cycles when a roughly similar number of short positions
has been established.
From a price perspective, the current cycle of short selling
appears less mature than previous cycles, which would suggest it
could have another 2-4 weeks before peaking.
But the current cycle appears to have developed on an
accelerated timetable compared with prior cycles so it may
already have reached or be very near its turning point.
(Editing by William Hardy)