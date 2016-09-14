(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 14 Volatility has always been the
defining characteristic of oil and other commodity markets,
defying repeated attempts to stabilise prices.
Volatility is present at all timescales from seconds,
minutes and hours to days, weeks, months and years ("Oil makes
only one promise and that's volatility", Reuters, December
2015).
At the macro-scale, the oil market has been characterised
since its inception in the 1860s by a series of booms and busts
lasting for years at a time (tmsnrt.rs/2cqOZov).
Efforts to tame the boom-bust cycle through the control of
prices and production have repeatedly broken down ("Crude
volatility: the history and the future of boom-bust oil prices",
McNally, due to be published in 2017).
Volatility appears to be an intrinsic quality of oil markets
rather than an incidental problem to be solved through improved
forecasting, management and coordination.
Traditional explanations for volatility focus on the low
price-elasticity of supply and demand as well as long delays in
investment and the backward-looking nature of price
expectations.
But the concept of feedback loops borrowed from control
engineering as well as the theory of complex systems can also
help explain some of the endemic instability in the industry.
IN CONSTANT CRISIS
"There is always too much or too little oil," economist Paul
Frankel complained seven decades ago ("Essentials of Petroleum",
Frankel, 1946).
The industry has "an inherent tendency to extreme crises"
because production and consumption are not "self-adjusting".
Frankel blamed the lack of smooth adjustment on the limited
responsiveness of supply and demand to moderate changes in
prices, at least in the short run.
The result is "a price structure that allows for ups and
downs which fail to bring relief from dearth or glut", Frankel
wrote.
The industry is subject to "continuous crises" in which
"hectic prosperity is followed all too swiftly by complete
collapse".
Frankel's words, published just after the end of World War
Two, are a perfect description of the subsequent boom and bust
in oil during the 1970s and early 1980s, and again between 2004
and 2016.
Frankel argued the only hope for stability lay in the role
of the major international oil companies, singly or in
combination, as well as governments, acting as "eveners",
"organisers" and "adjusters".
Frankel was writing before the creation in 1960 of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which was
explicitly committed to stabilising the market.
OPEC's founding statute committed the organisation to
stabilising international oil prices with a view to "eliminating
harmful and unnecessary fluctuations".
But OPEC has been no more successful at ending the boom-bust
cycle than previous stabilisation arrangements operated by the
Texas Railroad Commission, the Seven Sisters, the Achnacarry
Agreement and Standard Oil.
SOURCES OF INSTABILITY
Frankel blamed the boom-bust cycle on the low
price-elasticity of supply and demand, which was in turn due to
the fundamental characteristics of production and consumption.
The riskiness and uncertainty of oil exploration; high
proportion of fixed costs in refining, transport and marketing;
and lack of readily available substitutes for petroleum fuels
and lubricants, all contributed to the unresponsiveness of
production and consumption to moderate price changes.
Economists have also developed "cobweb theorems" which blame
unstable prices on backward-looking price expectations coupled
with delays in adjusting production ("Why oil prices are so
unstable", Reuters, 2014).
Price expectations indeed appear to be strongly
backward-looking in the oil industry. In the first few years of
the 21st century, painful memories of the long period of low
prices in the 1990s held back plans to expand production even as
prices surged.
More recently, the production and investment plans of the
major oil companies and U.S. shale drillers appear to have been
based on the assumption the period of ultra-high prices
experienced between 2011 and 2014 would be sustained forever.
When prices have been high for some time, it becomes an
entrenched assumption that high prices will persist for the
foreseeable future, and vice versa.
At the same time, changes in investment and production take
a long while. It can take a decade or more to train an
experienced driller or seismologist, and at least that long to
bring many complex offshore oilfields into production.
FEEDBACK MECHANISMS
Oil markets are usually analysed with the language and
concepts of economics but they also share many of the
characteristics of complex systems ("Complexity: a guided tour",
Mitchell, 2009).
Complex systems are "large networks of components with no
central control and simple rules of operation that give rise to
complex collective behaviour, sophisticated information
processing and adaptation".
Complex systems often exhibit highly non-linear behaviour in
which small changes in the initial conditions can generate large
changes in outcomes.
Non-linearity makes the behaviour of complex systems chaotic
and extremely hard to forecast over anything other than a short
time horizon.
Thinking of the oil industry as a system helps explain other
features. Borrowing from the language of control engineering and
population biology, systems can be analysed in terms of feedback
loops.
In a feedback loop, an initial change or shock to the system
results in a change in system outputs which in turn influences
the input conditions.
Negative feedback mechanisms tend to dampen the impact of
the initial shock and are therefore stabilising and promote a
rapid return to equilibrium.
But positive feedback mechanisms exaggerate and amplify the
impact of the initial shock and are therefore destabilising and
delay return to equilibrium.
The concept of feedback was popularised in the 1920s by
communications engineers at the Bell Telephone Laboratory ("A
history of control engineering 1800-1930", Bennett, 1979).
But feedback mechanisms have a long history in economics and
were implicit in Adam Smith's invisible hand and David Hume's
price-specie flow mechanism.
The oil industry is characterised by multiple feedback
mechanisms on the supply and demand sides of the market (tmsnrt.rs/2cqQaUP).
Feedback mechanisms operate both when prices are high and
rising (2004-2014) and when they are low and falling
(2014-2016).
The various feedback mechanisms all operate at different
timescales, in some cases with a long lag, so the balance
between them varies over time.
In the aftermath of a shock, positive feedback mechanisms
may dominate, delaying the process of adjustment, while negative
feedback mechanisms are more powerful later, promoting
convergence to a new equilibrium.
COMPLEX SYSTEMS
Thinking of the oil market as a system is also useful
because systems can often be analysed as a set of separate
sub-systems which interact with one another in complex ways.
In the case of oil, there is not really one "oil market" but
a series of separate but closely related markets for crude,
fuels, refining, oilfield services, engineering construction,
drilling equipment, skilled labour, raw materials etc.
Each of these markets is subject to its own feedback
mechanisms, operating at different speeds, the balance of which
is constantly changing.
Rebalancing the "oil market" actually means rebalancing each
of these markets, which is a complicated and lengthy process.
Economists and policymakers are enthralled by the concept of
equilibrium but experience as well as the theory of complex
systems suggests the oil industry has never actually been in
equilibrium.
Oil markets are in a perpetual state of disequilibrium; at
any given point they may be moving further away from equilibrium
rather than towards it.
The industry has often been hit by a new shock while it is
still adjusting and rebalancing from the last one.
The fact real oil prices have tended to fluctuate in a (very
wide) band suggests equilibrating negative feedback mechanisms
do dominate in the long run.
But in the short run, destabilising positive feedback
mechanisms can and do prolong the adjustment ("Why is oil market
rebalancing taking so long?" Reuters, 2016).
