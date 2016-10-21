(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Oct 21 OPEC's agreement on an new
production target has been followed by a bout of renewed
optimism about the rebalancing of the oil market.
But there are so far few signs of imminent rebalancing in
the structure of Brent futures prices for 2017.
"Fundamentals are improving and the market is rebalancing,"
Saudi Arabia's energy minister told a conference in London on
Oct. 19.
"The recent OPEC accord in Algiers was designed to further
reinforce the already improving fundamentals," he explained
("Healthier oil market conditions at hand", Energy Intelligence,
Oct. 20).
There are signs that stocks of crude and products have
stabilised and even started to fall after rising since 2014
("Asia oil markets are tightening as China cuts output, fuel
stocks dwindle", Reuters, Oct. 21 ).
Like the Saudi energy minister, some oil market analysts
have become more optimistic the long-awaited turning point in
the cycle has at last arrived.
Brent prices for December delivery have climbed $9 per
barrel from the recent low in early August reflecting that
optimism as well as short covering by hedge funds.
But the forecast rebalancing is not evident in the structure
of the forward curve, which is where any tightening in the
supply-demand balance should show up.
The timespreads in WTI have risen significantly in recent
weeks, mirroring the drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles (tmsnrt.rs/2eeI3yT).
But timespreads in Brent, more representative of global oil
market conditions, have remained weak despite the Algiers
agreement (tmsnrt.rs/2eeHG7B).
For many physical traders, timespreads rather than spot
prices provide the most reliable guide to the
supply-demand-stocks balance ("Brent contango is hard to square
with missing barrels", Reuters, March 9 ).
In the past, a strengthening of crude timespreads has
usually coincided with a shift in the supply-demand balance from
surplus to deficit (tmsnrt.rs/2eeJkpP).
However, Brent spreads have weakened rather than
strengthened in recent weeks and remain far below the highs
reported in the second quarter of 2016.
The market is no longer as severely oversupplied as it was
in the second half of 2014 and throughout 2015 but there are no
signs of it moving into deficit yet which will be needed to draw
down stockpiles.
Continued weakness in the spreads suggests many market
participants see the road to rebalancing as a long one with a
sustained drawdown in crude inventories still some way into the
future.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has predicted
that global oil stocks will continue rising through the first
half of 2017 and only begin falling in the second half
("Short-Term Energy Outlook", EIA, October 2016).
The International Energy Agency has reached a similar
conclusion: "Our supply-demand outlook suggests that the market
- if left to its own devices - may remain in oversupply through
the first half of next year."
The IEA concedes "if OPEC sticks to its new target, the
market's rebalancing could come faster" but that remains subject
to considerable uncertainty ("Oil Market Report", IEA, October
2016).
The continued weakness in the Brent spreads suggests that
view is shared by the majority of crude market participants.
