By John Kemp
LONDON, Oct 25 OPEC's output accord in Algiers
last month was initially greeted with enthusiasm by oil market
bulls but much of that euphoria is now dissipating as traders
question whether it will make an actual difference.
The agreement, coming after many observers had written off
the possibility of a deal, initially pushed crude prices sharply
higher ("Saudi Arabia squeezes hedge funds with bearish bets on
oil", Reuters, Oct. 10 ).
Flat prices and timespreads firmed as traders concluded the
accord would accelerate the rebalancing of supply and demand
("Healthier oil market conditions at hand", Energy Intelligence,
Oct. 19).
For many oil market veterans, the agreement showed OPEC was
back in business after being dormant for several years ("Oil
bull Hall of Astenbeck fund: Accept it, OPEC 'back in business'"
Reuters, Oct. 7 ).
"Saudi Arabia has decided it wants higher prices and is
working with the rest of OPEC, and quite possibly Russia, to
achieve them by curbing production," hedge fund manager Andy
Hall wrote a few days after the deal.
"It's a brave person who bets against this combination of
factors," Hall said in a letter to investors in his Astenbeck
hedge fund, which is fairly typical of the thinking among
bullish traders.
But over the past couple of weeks enthusiasm has given way
to doubts about whether the agreement will make any real
difference to the supply-demand balance next year.
Familiar concerns have emerged about OPEC's willingness and
ability to cut production in order to push prices higher.
Brent futures prices have been gently sliding since peaking
on Oct. 10 while timespreads for 2017 have been softening
("Brent spreads signpost long road to rebalancing", Reuters,
Oct. 21 ).
The spread between December 2016 and December 2017 Brent
contracts closed at $4.91 per barrel contango on Oct. 24, the
weakest since February, suggesting rebalancing is still some way
off (tmsnrt.rs/2eCJ5A7).
PRODUCTION LIMITS
OPEC's agreement was vague about how much it would actually
restrict production, for how long, and how the restrictions
would be shared out among the organisation's members.
Difficult decisions about production allocations were left
to OPEC's next ministerial conference in November ("Saudi Arabia
gambles it can raise oil prices without losing too much market
share", Reuters, Sept. 30 ).
The Algiers agreement was deliberately silent about
allocations to provide flexibility for some countries to raise
their production even while others agreed to freeze or cut.
Saudi officials indicated there could be some limited
flexibility for Iran, Libya and Nigeria, which claim their
output has been temporarily disrupted, to pump more in the
months ahead.
But Iraq has since claimed its output has been undercounted
in the past and indicated that they want higher allocations.
Iraq and Iran have rejected any attempt to restrict their
production and attempts to recover historical market share.
And Russia remains coy about whether it would be prepared to
restrain its own production to support an OPEC output freeze.
If there is to be a deal, Saudi Arabia and its close allies
Kuwait and possibly the UAE will have to do almost all the
freezing and cutting, while other OPEC and non-OPEC countries
will be free to produce as much as they are able.
SAUDI BURDEN
The result is familiar to anyone who has followed OPEC
history ("OPEC and other commodity cartels: a comparison"
Alhajji and Huettner, 2000).
Saudi Arabia and its allies shouldered most of the
production cuts in 1983/86, 1999 and 2009, with only symbolic
cuts by other OPEC and non-OPEC countries.
The 1999 agreement between OPEC and certain non-OPEC
countries is often cited as a prime example of cooperative cuts
to push prices higher. The real story is different.
"The only country that reduced production voluntarily ... is
Saudi Arabia, with marginal help from Kuwait and the UAE, while
all other oil producing countries were forced to reduce their
production because of technical, political, or natural factors,"
Alhajji and Huettner wrote shortly afterwards.
Commentators have often mistakenly assigned the market power
of Saudi Arabia and its allies to OPEC as a whole.
"Recent developments are best explained by the continuing
dominant producer role of Saudi Arabia, capacity limitations in
several OPEC and non-OPEC countries, and not by OPEC maturing
into a successful cartel," according to Alhajji and Huettner.
Much of the commentary about OPEC and output agreements
tends to obsess about personalities and the negotiating process.
In practice, Saudi Arabia and other members of the
organisation face structural constraints which dictate their
strategy and choices that have not changed much over the last
four decades.
The difficult strategic choice confronting Saudi Arabia's
current rulers (how much production to sacrifice in exchange for
higher prices while risking growth in rival supplies) is the
same as it has been since the 1980s.
SWINGING AGAIN
Between 2014 and June 2016, Saudi policymakers insisted the
kingdom would not reprise its swing producer role and reduce its
own output unless other OPEC and non-OPEC producers joined the
cutbacks.
But faced with continued low prices and a deteriorating
budget situation, the kingdom has found itself in a familiar
predicament, contemplating limits on its own output while other
countries pump as much as they can.
Saudi Arabia, alone among the oil-producing countries, has
always had an effective choice between maximising output and
seeking higher prices.
After pursuing an output-based strategy between 2014 and
June 2016, the kingdom now appears to shifting towards a
price-based strategy. But it will likely have to pursue that
strategy on its own.
The kingdom's readiness to pursue significant output
restraint, as opposed to simply reversing its normal summer
production surge, remains untested.
Iraq, Iran and Russia all aim to increase their output in
2017, and higher oil prices are triggering an increase in shale
drilling in the United States ("U.S. oil and gas producers stir
from hibernation", Reuters, Oct. 24 ).
The kingdom seems to be gambling that if it restrains its
own production, other countries will struggle to increase their
own output for technical, commercial and political reasons.
Saudi Arabia will have to practice production restraint
alone, with limited support from Kuwait and the UAE, and risk
giving up some market share to achieve an improvement in prices.
In the circumstances, many traders are sceptical about
whether the kingdom can engineer a large and sustained price
rise.
With shale firms ramping up their drilling programmes, there
is plenty of scepticism about how far prices can rise before
shale output starts increasing again significantly.
