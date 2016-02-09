(Adds Hall's price outlook, fund's asset details)
By Barani Krishnan
Feb 9 Closely followed oil bull Andy Hall said
his Astenbeck Capital Management lost 4 percent in January as
weak global markets extended last year's gloom that cost the
hedge fund its biggest- ever annual loss of 36 percent,
according to monthly data from the fund.
"If 2015 ended badly, then the start of 2016 was even
worse," Hall wrote in a monthly investor letter seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
While the loss was his sharpest for January since 2010, it
was substantially smaller than the double-digit percentage
losses notched up in the last two months of the year.
Still, the loss appeared to have eroded the assets managed
by the oil trader, who earned a $100 million bonus from
Citigroup for the correct calls made on oil when he worked
at the bank before the financial crisis.
Assets under management at Connecticut-based Astenbeck
declined by about $100 million to $2 billion from December,
according to performance data sent to investors. That is down
from $3 billion a year ago.
In his investor letter, Hall said he believed crude
oversupply will turn into a deficit this year, and prices will
recover to as high as $60 to $80 a barrel as output drops and
global inventory erodes. Brent traded down 0.8 percent
to $32.60 and U.S. crude was off 0.7 percent at $29.45.
While the International Energy Agency warned the world was
drowning in a flood of crude oil, "the extreme pessimism this
sort of rhetoric engenders .... risks setting the stage for the
exact opposite outcome," he said.
Hall said the epicenter of last month's market anxiety was
China, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's December rate hike, the
first in nearly a decade, added to worries as oil prices plunged
along with other risk assets.
"Oil's collapse was being read as the harbinger of some
greater economic malaise," he said.
The fund did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Josephine Mason and
Jeffrey Benkoe)