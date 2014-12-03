LONDON Dec 3 Oil prices are set for wild swings
after OPEC's decision to let the market find its level, says the
hedge fund manager famous for calling the 2008 oil price spike
and crash, adding that U.S. producers are set to feel pain.
Pierre Andurand, whose $350 million fund made an 18 percent
return last month by betting on the oil price falling, said
Saudi Arabia was no longer trying to control supplies in the
face of a wave of U.S. shale oil output.
"The fact Saudi is not going to be the marginal
producer means more volatility," Andurand, of London-based
Andurand Capital Management, said. "And that means bigger moves
for traders to take advantage of."
OPEC, led by its biggest producer Saudi Arabia, decided in
Vienna last week to defend its market share rather than cutting
production to defend prices, in a bid to force higher-cost U.S.
shale producers to slow or cut output.
The 37-year-old fund manager's previous fund BlueGold
returned more than 200 percent in 2008 by calling the spike -
and subsequent crash - in oil prices that year. The fund enjoyed
two out of three positive years after that, before shutting at
the end of 2011 as the co-founders went their separate ways.
Relaunched as Andurand Capital in 2013, the French fund
manager said five weeks ago that oil prices could fall as low as
$50 a barrel, a call that looks increasingly prescient.
Oil has fallen almost 40 percent from over $115 in June to a
five-year low below $68 a barrel last week.
While some forecasters say some U.S. shale producers may
have to stop production if prices fall below $80 a barrel, those
estimates have largely been revised lower. Many small producers
have hedged their output at higher prices for 2015, and are
finding ways to squeeze down costs.
"Prices might have to go down at a level between cash cost
and marginal cost to slow production fast enough," Andurand
said, adding market forces would always be slower to respond
than agreed production cuts by OPEC.
Andurand believes that level will still be around $50 a
barrel, before prices stabilise around $60 a barrel. Eventually
a tighter market should spur a new rally.
"There needs to be real pain in the oil market before the
price can go back up, that means potential bankruptcies for high
cost producers," Andurand said.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar;
editing by Susan Thomas)