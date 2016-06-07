(Adds Brent crude's rise to 8-month highs, paragraph 8)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 7 Oil bull Andy Hall's Astenbeck
Capital Management rose 5 percent in May for a third straight
month of gains as his bets on tightening oil supplies paid off
to give the hedge fund its best stretch of returns in two years,
an investor letter showed.
Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck, which has
approximately $2.4 billion under management, is up about 24
percent for 2016, according to the letter issued last week and
seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Last year was Astenbeck's worst in its nine-year history
with the fund posting a 36 percent loss.
Astenbeck did not respond to a Reuters email seeking
comment. But Hall, in the investor letter, cited the fund's
persistently bullish outlook on oil.
"Sell in May and go away is what we are told to do and,
after the experience of recent years and given a significant
gain in oil prices since the lows seen in January, it's awfully
tempting to do just that," he wrote.
"But then, the underlying story just keeps improving with
oil balances tightening more rapidly than expected and with the
very real prospect of an extremely undersupplied market later
this year and in 2017."
Hall, who turns 65 this year, had bet on higher crude prices
through a near two-year market slump that ended earlier this
year.
Brent, the global oil benchmark, hit 8-month highs
above $51 a barrel on Tuesday on expectations U.S. crude
stockpiles had fallen for a third week in a row and on worries
about sliding Nigerian oil output from rebel attacks.
Astenbeck's three months of gains through May were its best
since an unbroken five-month run in 2014, just before Brent fell
from above $100 to a 13-year low of $27.
Astenbeck's double-digit gain for the year also puts it at
the upper end of the commodity hedge industry. The average
commodity fund tracked by Chicago-based Hedge Fund Research was
up 3.5 percent for the year through April, with May data not yet
available.
Hall pinned his bullish outlook on the potential
difficulties faced by top crude exporter Saudi Arabia in raising
output and the protracted rebel crisis in Nigeria, Africa's
largest oil producer.
"Production from the giant fields ... which have constituted
the major part of Saudi's oil output ... are in steady decline,"
he wrote. "Oil production in Nigeria is likely to remain
curtailed. It is quite possible that things could get worse
before they get better."
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Tom Brown and Chris
Reese)