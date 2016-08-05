(Adds fund's assets, performance history, Hall's bias for long
positions and oil market's turns for this year)
By Barani Krishnan
Aug 5 Famed oil bull Andy Hall's Astenbeck
Capital Management lost about 16 percent in July, capitulating
to last month's selloff in crude that left the energy-focused
hedge fund up just slightly on the year, a performance note to
investors showed.
Together with its June loss of around 2 percent, the
Southport, Connecticut-based oil trader Astenbeck was up less
than 2 percent in the year to date, according to the note seen
by Reuters on Friday.
Astenbeck reported an annual gain of 24 percent at end-May
to investors, after three straight months of advances powered by
a rally then in crude prices.
With the latest drop, assets under management at the fund
stood at around $2 billion, compared with $2.4 billion at the
end of May.
Astenbeck did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Like most other commodity hedge funds, its actual positions
in oil, such as the number of barrels it trades or price it
wagers, are not known.
But Hall, who turns 65 this year, has a reputation for being
one of the most ardent oil bulls, predicting higher crude prices
almost throughout the 2014-15 oil market slump in monthly
letters he wrote his investors.
Correspondingly, Astenbeck's fortunes have almost matched
the moves in oil prices. In 2015, the fund lost 36 percent, the
biggest decline in its 8-year history, after global crude
benchmark Brent slumped by 35 percent and U.S. West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 30 percent.
Some of Astenbeck's rivals have turned rather bearish on oil
lately.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
the biggest speculators in oil, including hedge funds, added the
equivalent of 56 million barrels of extra short, or bearish,
positions in the three main Brent and WTI futures and options
contracts during the week to July 26 as the market slumped.
Their net long, or bullish, positions in WTI also fell to a
5-month low.
This year, oil prices initially hit 12-year lows of around
$26-$27 a barrel. They made a strong recovery during spring,
rising to above $50 on unexpected supply shortages in Canada to
Nigeria and Libya. Last month, crude tumbled again, with WTI
losing 14 percent, its most in a year, as worries of a supply
glut returned.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bernadette Baum)