(Adds fund's assets, performance history, Hall's bias for long positions and oil market's turns for this year)

By Barani Krishnan

Aug 5 Famed oil bull Andy Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management lost about 16 percent in July, capitulating to last month's selloff in crude that left the energy-focused hedge fund up just slightly on the year, a performance note to investors showed.

Together with its June loss of around 2 percent, the Southport, Connecticut-based oil trader Astenbeck was up less than 2 percent in the year to date, according to the note seen by Reuters on Friday.

Astenbeck reported an annual gain of 24 percent at end-May to investors, after three straight months of advances powered by a rally then in crude prices.

With the latest drop, assets under management at the fund stood at around $2 billion, compared with $2.4 billion at the end of May.

Astenbeck did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Like most other commodity hedge funds, its actual positions in oil, such as the number of barrels it trades or price it wagers, are not known.

But Hall, who turns 65 this year, has a reputation for being one of the most ardent oil bulls, predicting higher crude prices almost throughout the 2014-15 oil market slump in monthly letters he wrote his investors.

Correspondingly, Astenbeck's fortunes have almost matched the moves in oil prices. In 2015, the fund lost 36 percent, the biggest decline in its 8-year history, after global crude benchmark Brent slumped by 35 percent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 30 percent.

Some of Astenbeck's rivals have turned rather bearish on oil lately.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed the biggest speculators in oil, including hedge funds, added the equivalent of 56 million barrels of extra short, or bearish, positions in the three main Brent and WTI futures and options contracts during the week to July 26 as the market slumped. Their net long, or bullish, positions in WTI also fell to a 5-month low.

This year, oil prices initially hit 12-year lows of around $26-$27 a barrel. They made a strong recovery during spring, rising to above $50 on unexpected supply shortages in Canada to Nigeria and Libya. Last month, crude tumbled again, with WTI losing 14 percent, its most in a year, as worries of a supply glut returned. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bernadette Baum)