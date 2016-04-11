NEW YORK, April 11 Astenbeck Capital Management
LLC said its Commodities Fund II was up 6.9 percent in March,
putting it ahead 0.94 percent year-to-date.
The gains were the first posted by the fund since October,
according to an investor letter obtained by Reuters. Astenbeck
has $2.1 billion under management including about $1.3 billion
in the fund, according to an executive summary. That's up from a
total of $1.9 billion in February, with $1.2 billion in the fund
that month.
