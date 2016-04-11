NEW YORK, April 11 Astenbeck Capital Management
LLC, the hedge fund led by famed oil bull Andy Hall, saw its
main commodities fund rise in March for the first time in five
months but fail to match a jump in crude prices and the
performance of some peers.
Astenbeck's Commodities Fund II was up 6.9 percent last
month, putting it ahead 0.94 percent year-to-date, according to
a letter viewed by Reuters.
The gains were the first posted by the fund since October,
according to the letter to investors. Astenbeck has $2.1 billion
under management, including about $1.3 billion in the fund,
according to an executive summary. That was up from a total of
$1.9 billion in February, with $1.2 billion in the fund that
month.
The fund's gains in March fell short of those seen in the
crude markets, where global benchmark Brent rose nearly
15 percent and U.S. crude climbed about 11 percent.
Certain commodity funds, including Andurand Capital, have
outperformed Astenbeck year-to-date Andurand was up 5.8 percent
for the year as of March 31, boosted by long crude positions,
according to industry sources. The $550 million BBL Commodities
Value Fund gained 9 percent through March 31, according to an
investor quarterly letter seen by Reuters.
Still, Hall embraced the idea that the market has turned in
favor of the bulls.
"The market is forward looking, and it is becoming
increasingly evident that supply and demand are coming into
balance - notwithstanding the still extremely downbeat forecasts
being published by agencies like the EIA and IEA," Hall said in
the letter.
The letter questioned the validity of the International
Energy Agency's data, calling it a "cheerleader for the bears."
Hall maintained in the letter that observed commercial
inventories were unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2015, in
contrast with the IEA's March oil market report, which suggested
they should have built by 2 million barrels per day.
Preliminary data from Astenbeck for the first quarter of
2016 suggests that inventories rose by 0.7 million barrels per
day, about 1.3 million barrels per day less than the build
implied by the latest IEA data, he said.
As a result, he dismissed the widely held view that oil
prices will struggle to rise above $45 a barrel and will not
rebalance before 2017. He suggested that a massive retrenchment
and cancellation of projects will uphold a bullish view.
Astenbeck did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the letter.
