By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 4 Oil is in an early bull run
despite the notion prices have rebounded too fast, too soon,
hedge fund manager Jonathan Goldberg says as his energy-focused
investment fund posts a 9 percent gain in the first quarter of
this year.
"Yes, the market is not as short as it was when prices were
$26 (a barrel)," Goldberg, manager of the energy-focused $550
million BBL Commodities Value Fund in New York, told investors
in a quarterly letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
"But we think the attention around the short-covering in
the oil market may be overstated," the former Goldman Sachs
trader wrote. "We think there is ample room for more, not less,
investment in the oil space."
Goldberg is one of the better performers among energy hedge
fund managers this year.
Hedge Fund Research, an industry database in Chicago, said
the average energy hedge fund gained about 3 percent through
February, with March data yet to be collated.
Oil has risen 40 percent from 12-year lows hit in
mid-February, with European benchmark Brent trading at
around $38 and U.S. futures at about $37, helped by a
production freeze planned by the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries and a weak dollar.
Some industry analysts say the rally has breached
fundamentals. Trade data on Friday showed hedge funds cutting
their net long position in U.S. crude the first time since
mid-February.
Goldberg asserted that oil's upward momentum was not over.
He said the low prices earlier this year "were driven not by any
fundamental concern (such as a breach of storage or weak demand)
but by irrational bearish bets made on the macro landscape."
Other energy-focused hedge funds posted varying results for
early this year.
Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management, with $2
bilion in assets run by oil bull Andy Hall, was down 6 percent
through February, according to a recent Astenbeck investor
letter seen by Reuters.
Goldberg rose to prominence when BBL gained more than 50
percent in 2014, a year after its launch, before losing more
than 10 percent last year.
This year, the fund mostly made winning bets on spreads of
long-dated crude versus nearby contracts and on the rally in
U.S. gasoline, said market sources familiar with the wagers.
Mark Strachan, a spokesman for BBL, declined to elaborate on
the BBL investment quarterly letter's posting of the 9 percent
first-quarter return and Goldberg's remarks that it published.
A representative for Astenbeck did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan Editing by W Simon)