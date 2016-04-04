(Adds oil losing upward momentum since last week, Goldberg
alluding to some near-term caution)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 4 Oil is in an early bull run
despite the notion prices have rebounded too fast, too soon,
hedge fund manager Jonathan Goldberg says as his energy-focused
investment fund posts a 9 percent gain in the first quarter of
this year.
"Yes, the market is not as short as it was when prices were
$26 (a barrel)," Goldberg, manager of the $550 million BBL
Commodities Value Fund in New York, told investors in a
quarterly letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
"But we think the attention around the short-covering in the
oil market may be overstated," the former Goldman Sachs trader
wrote. "We think there is ample room for more, not less,
investment in the oil space."
Goldberg is one of the better performers among energy hedge
fund managers this year.
Hedge Fund Research, an industry database in Chicago, said
the average energy hedge fund gained about 3 percent through
February, with March data yet to be collated.
Prices of European oil benchmark Brent and U.S.
crude remain up about 40 percent from around 12-year lows
struck in mid-February. Still, the market has lost its upward
momentum in the past week due to disagreement over a proposed
output freeze by major producers.
Data on Friday showed hedge funds cutting their net long
position in U.S. crude for the first time since mid-February.
Goldberg asserted the rebound wasn't over, but admitted some
near-term caution may be necessary with crude inventories
remaining high. He said the low prices earlier this year "were
driven not by any fundamental concern (such as a breach of
storage or weak demand) but by irrational bearish bets made on
the macro landscape."
Other energy-focused hedge funds posted varying results for
early this year.
Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management, with $2
billion in assets run by oil bull Andy Hall, was down 6 percent
through February, according to a recent Astenbeck investor
letter seen by Reuters.
Goldberg rose to prominence when BBL gained more than 50
percent in 2014, a year after its launch, before losing more
than 10 percent last year.
This year, the fund mostly made winning bets on spreads
between long-dated crude and nearby contracts and on the rally
in U.S. gasoline, said market sources familiar with the wagers.
Mark Strachan, a spokesman for BBL, declined to elaborate on
the BBL investment quarterly letter's posting of the 9 percent
first-quarter return and Goldberg's remarks that it published.
A representative for Astenbeck did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan Editing by W Simon and Andrea
Ricci)