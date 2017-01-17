(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
LONDON, Jan 16 Hedge fund bullishness towards
the price of crude oil appears to have peaked for the time
being, with fund managers booking some profits after the strong
rally in the final seven weeks of 2016.
Few managers are willing to bet on a pull back in prices at
the moment with the number of short positions still towards the
bottom end of the range that has prevailed since 2014.
But the lack of fresh long positions has removed one of the
factors which helped push oil prices higher in the closing weeks
of 2016 and prices have been trending down since the turn of the
year.
Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long
position in Brent and WTI futures and options by the equivalent
of 15 million barrels in the week to Jan. 10 (tmsnrt.rs/2ixZUNl).
The net position declined for the second week running, after
rising in five of the previous six weeks, according to an
analysis of data published by regulators and exchanges (tmsnrt.rs/2iy61kD).
Hedge funds had amassed a record net long position of 796
million barrels by the middle of December, up from a recent low
of just 422 million barrels in the middle of November.
Since then, however, the net long position has been flat or
falling, and had been cut to 776 million barrels by Jan. 10.
Hedge funds long positions still outnumber short positions
by a ratio of 7:1, but the ratio is down from almost 8:1 in
mid-December (tmsnrt.rs/2ixWV7A).
Fund managers are becoming more cautious about the outlook
after oil prices rose by almost $15 per barrel or more than a
third in the final seven weeks of 2016.
Brent is now trading very close to the average level most
traders are forecasting for 2017, according to a Reuters survey
(tmsnrt.rs/2ijPcd9).
Nearly two-thirds of all respondents thought Brent prices
would average $55 or $60 in 2017, which is not much different
from the closing price of $54 on Jan. 10.
There is more bullishness among hedge fund managers about
the outlook for U.S. gasoline prices, however.
Money managers have continued to accumulate long positions
even as bullishness on crude has stalled.
Hedge funds have established a net long position of more
than 63 million barrels in gasoline blendstock futures and
options, up from 37 million in mid-December and just 28 million
in mid-November.
The net long position in NYMEX gasoline blendstock is the
largest since July 2014, when the price of oil was beginning its
long slide (tmsnrt.rs/2iy3x5T).
