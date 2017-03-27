(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 27 Hedge funds have unwound much
of the concentration of bullish positions that contributed to a
fall in oil prices this month, suggesting a broader range of
views about where prices go next.
Hedge funds and other money managers now hold a combined net
long position in Brent and WTI of 684 million barrels, down from
a record 951 million on Feb. 21, though still well above the
recent low of 422 million on Nov. 15 before OPEC announced
output cuts.
Fund managers reduced their net long position in the three
main futures and options contracts linked to Brent and WTI by 38
million barrels in the week to March 21.
They have cut their net long position by a total of 268
million barrels over the last four weeks, according to an
analysis of data published by regulators and exchanges (tmsnrt.rs/2o9bWk8).
Fund managers have unwound half of the 529 million barrels
of extra net long positions they accumulated between the middle
of November and the middle of February (tmsnrt.rs/2o99z11).
The hedge fund community remains bullish overall towards
crude but there is now a much wider range of opinions about
whether prices will rise or fall in the short term.
Bullish long positions outnumber bearish short positions by
a ratio of almost 4:1 but the ratio has dropped from more than
10:1 just four weeks ago (tmsnrt.rs/2mHKHQA).
Hedge funds hold 918 million barrels of long positions in
Brent and WTI, down from a record 1.05 billion barrels on Feb.
21.
But managers have more than doubled the number of short
positions from 102 million barrels to 235 million barrels over
the same period.
The more balanced distribution of hedge fund positions
should reduce the risk of further sharp oil price moves in the
short term.
There are still a large number of long positions that could
be liquidated in the coming weeks if prices drop further and
managers are forced to sell.
But the emergence of a substantial number of short positions
that will ultimately need to be bought back should help
counteract further price falls.
Hedge fund managers appear to have embarked on a new cycle
of short selling, which would be the sixth since the start of
2015 (tmsnrt.rs/2mHQRjK).
But the down-cycle could prove more short-lived than earlier
cycles, with Brent prices no longer falling and finding some
support just above $50 per barrel (tmsnrt.rs/2nEuP0w).
Far fewer long positions were liquidated in the week ending
on March 21 than had been closed out during the week ending on
March 14.
And only 21 million barrels of fresh short positions were
established compared with 70 million in the week to March 14.
The enormous concentration of hedge fund positions that
presaged the sharp drop in oil prices starting on March 8 seems
to have dissipated and the immediate outlook appears much more
balanced.
