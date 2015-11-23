(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 23 Hedge funds and other money
managers had amassed short positions in U.S. crude oil amounting
to 154 million barrels by last Tuesday according to data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Short positions have increased more than 70 percent since
the middle of October and stand at the highest level since
August, the CFTC showed in its latest commitments of traders
report published on Friday (tmsnrt.rs/1NmVszh).
The number of hedge funds with reported short positions of
at least 350,000 barrels in the main WTI contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange hit 69 last week, the largest number
since April (tmsnrt.rs/1NmVx5V).
The average hedge fund short position has increased from 1.6
million barrels in mid-October to as much as 2.2 million barrels
last week.
Since the start of the year, movements in the price of WTI
futures prices have been closely correlated with the
accumulation and liquidation of hedge fund short positions.
Recent lows in WTI in March and August coincided with a
large concentration of hedge fund short positions (178 million
and 157-163 million barrels respectively) and a large number of
reported short traders (78 and 65-66).
The large increase in short positions over the last five
weeks confirms how bearish many hedge fund managers have become
about the outlook for U.S. crude as stockpiles continue to
increase and U.S. weather remains mild.
The major commodity dealing banks almost all remain bearish
about U.S. crude prices in the short term, seeing a further dip
into the $30-40 range as necessary to accelerate the rebalancing
of the market.
Previous dips in the WTI price in April and August both
ended with sharp short-covering rallies once the downward
momentum faded and fund managers tried to reduce their positions
and lock in profits.
With the hedge funds now heavily invested in the short
narrative, the risk of reversal is increasing again.
