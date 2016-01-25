(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/20oD3ol
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/20oD63J
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/20oDteD
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/1RIsawi
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 25 Hedge funds had covered only a
small part of their record short position in crude oil by early
last week, but it was still enough to send prices surging more
than $6 higher over the course of Thursday and Friday.
Hedge funds reduced their combined short positions in the
main Brent and WTI futures and options contracts by 16 million
barrels, just 4 percent, over the seven days to Jan. 19 (tmsnrt.rs/20oD3ol).
Combined short positions in the main NYMEX and ICE Futures
Europe contracts were cut from a record 392 million barrels to
376 million barrels, which was still the second-largest short
recorded.
Shorting by hedge funds and other money managers has been
closely correlated with the rise and fall of crude futures
prices since the start of 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/20oD63J).
The enormous short positions built up by hedge funds over
the last three months have coincided with the decline in oil
prices to the lowest levels since 2003.
But the concentration of short positions has left the price
crash looking over-extended and vulnerable to any change in
sentiment or simply profit-taking.
So it comes as no surprise once the selling pressure paused
and some hedge funds began to lighten their short positions it
triggered an aggressive rally (tmsnrt.rs/20oDteD).
Past experience suggests large concentrations of similar
positions in any market, bullish or bearish, are associated with
large momentum-driven price moves followed by even sharper
partial reversals.
The process of price formation and reversal has been
described by physicist Didier Sornette ("Why stock markets
crash", 2003) and portfolio manager James Clunie ("Predatory
trading and crowded exits", 2010).
The biggest price corrections come not when the first few
position holders try to exit from their positions but when the
mass of position holders tries to follow (when the trickle of
early exiters turns into a flood).
With well over 350 million barrels of short positions still
hanging over the oil market, the process of short covering has
barely begun, so the main correction and volatility could still
lie ahead.
(Editing by David Evans)