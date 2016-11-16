(Repeats Nov. 15 item. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 15 Hedge funds turned bearish
towards oil prices at the fastest rate on record in the first
week of November amid growing doubts about whether OPEC will
reach a successful deal to curb its growing production.
Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long
position in Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures and
options by 149 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 8 (tmsnrt.rs/2fUSep0).
The weekly reduction in net long positions was the largest
on record, according to an analysis of data published by
regulators and exchanges.
The sell-off in crude prices, which has been under way for
three weeks, was initially led by the liquidation of stale long
positions, but the most recent week saw the emergence of a heavy
wave of fresh short-selling.
Hedge funds increased their short positions across the three
main crude contracts by 135 million barrels in the seven days to
Nov. 8, while long positions were cut by 13 million barrels.
FIFTH CYCLE
Hedge funds' short positions in the flagship NYMEX WTI
contract increased by 83 million barrels.
This is the fifth time since the start of 2015 that hedge
funds have accumulated a very large short position in NYMEX WTI.
Each time the hedge funds have amassed a large short
position oil prices have fallen, only to rise again when the
shorts are closed out.
The cycles of short-selling and the rise and fall in oil
prices have been closely synchronised and had a strongly
predictable component.
But the cycles have become faster and deeper as more
momentum-driven hedge funds trade the cyclical behaviour. The
entire short-selling cycle is accelerating.
The current cycle has been the most aggressive so far with
short positions established at the fastest rate on record.
Hedge funds accumulated an extra 89 million barrels of short
positions in NYMEX WTI in just a fortnight.
The total short position in NYMEX WTI on Nov. 8 at 145
million barrels was still well below the maximum short position
recorded on Aug. 9 of 220 million barrels.
But it is likely further short positions have been added
since Nov. 8 as crude prices continued to trend lower.
With long positions sharply reduced from their recent peak
and short positions increased, the balance of risks has shifted
to the upside.
RISKS SHIFT
Oil traders and hedge funds are betting the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries will fail to reach a
production deal at its next ministerial meeting at the end of
November, or that any deal will be weak and lack credibility.
Similar scepticism was expressed before the last OPEC
meeting in September. The establishment of large short positions
left the market vulnerable to a short squeeze when a surprise
deal was announced.
The renewed wave of short-selling and fall in oil prices
will intensify pressure on OPEC oil ministers to reach a deal
before the end of the month or risk triggering an even deeper
sell-off.
Policymakers from OPEC countries have launched an
intensified round of shuttle diplomacy in recent days in
response to the increased stakes.
The outlook for oil prices is not a one-way bet from here
given how many short positions have already been established.
Even without OPEC, the large short positions run by hedge
funds have left the market poised to rally if and when prices
stop falling and bearish managers lock in profits by buying back
some shorts.
