(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2p5snBy
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2p5hMGF
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2p5gGuC
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 12 Oil market rebalancing has been
pushed back by a few months rather than pushed off course, if
recent movements in crude futures prices are to be believed.
Brent futures prices for June delivery have risen in 10 of
the last 11 trading sessions by a total of more than $5 per
barrel.
Brent has now recovered all its previous losses after the
sell that began on March 8 and continued through March 23 (tmsnrt.rs/2p5snBy).
In contrast to the recovery in flat prices, Brent calendar
spreads have remained weak and showed no signs of strengthening.
The calendar spread between Brent for delivery in June and
December 2017 has remained in an overall contango of 82 cents
per barrel (tmsnrt.rs/2p5hMGF).
Brent spreads for the second half of 2017 have not tightened
significantly and remain well below the peak set in February.
However, the overall spread weakness conceals very different
performance for different months within the second half.
Spreads for June and July have continued to weaken while
spreads later in the year have been strengthening in recent
sessions (tmsnrt.rs/2p5gGuC).
ALL ABOUT TIMING
Calendar spreads have become the major battleground among
traders about the timing of any draw down in crude stocks.
Hedge funds built record long positions in both flat prices
and calendar spreads between December and February anticipating
an early rebalancing and move into backwardation.
In the event, the positions proved premature, contributing
to a sharp correction in spreads (from late February) and flat
prices (from early March).
But believers in rebalancing mostly think that the movement
to backwardation has been postponed rather than aborted.
Most traders still anticipate a draw down in crude stocks
this year but now think it will be evident in late summer and
autumn rather than spring.
The repositioning of tightness within the spreads is
consistent with the evolving views of prominent hedge fund
managers.
“I think the market will switch to backwardation,
sustainable backwardation, by late summer,” fund manager Pierre
Andurand said late last month.
Andurand has been one of the most prominent oil bulls,
forecasting supply would fall short of demand (“One of the
world’s best-known oil traders is predicting prices to recover
to $70 a barrel”, CNBC, March 31).
Goldman Sachs, one of the most influential banks in
commodities, and another spread bull, has also counselled
traders to be patient (“Patience is working, but reflation
requires time”, April 12).
Goldman forecasts “a relatively steep level of backwardation
later this year” driven by “expected inventory draws in the
second quarter that we remain confident in”.
Goldman is restating a position it has articulated for some
time (“Goldman takes on the Brent spreads”, Reuters, March 28).
The recent strengthening of both flat prices and spreads for
later in the year indicates the view is a popular one.
FORWARD POSITIONING
Crude inventories in the United States have continued to
rise since the start of the year, which has contributed to
doubts about progress towards rebalancing.
But reported stocks in the United States and elsewhere in
the OECD may be rising because previously hidden stockpiles are
being moved to more visible locations.
OPEC’s production cuts have started to drain crude stocks
from floating storage as well as tank farms in the Caribbean and
South Africa (“OPEC’s war on oil overhang starts to bear fruit”,
Reuters, April 11).
Producer stocks held by Saudi Arabia and Iran have drained
into the market where they have become more visible (“Saudi
Arabia tries to drain oil stocks while protecting customer
relationships”, Reuters, March 23).
Crude stocks look like they are being moved forward along
the supply chain closer to the major consumption centres ready
to be delivered to refiners.