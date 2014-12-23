(Repeats item with no changes to text)
By Catherine Ngai and Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Dec 23 Some major U.S. airlines
including Delta and Southwest are rushing to finance losing bets
on oil and revamp fuel hedges as tumbling crude prices leave
them with billions of dollars in losses, according to people
familiar with the hedging schemes.
In theory, airlines are among the top beneficiaries of a
six-month slump that halved crude prices to five-year lows. Oil
is the biggest variable cost for airlines, often representing a
third or more of their total operating expenses.
But now, carriers such as Delta Air Lines and even
Southwest Airlines, known for a successful hedging
program that locked in cheap fuel prices before they rose a
decade ago, see some of the benefits of cheap fuel eaten away by
hedging costs.
That is largely because they have used common but risky
hedging strategies, among them a "costless collar": selling
financial options that pay off when oil prices fall and using
the proceeds to buy protection against soaring costs when prices
climb, according to three people familiar with the programs.
The two carriers have been moving quickly to strategize how
to meet demands from brokers and banks for additional collateral
to cover potential losses from a strategy that made perfect
sense just six months ago, those people said. The airlines have
also held a series of meetings that included airline executives,
brokers and consultants, according to the people, who declined
to be named because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.
With oil prices tumbling faster and further than anyone had
anticipated, the collar hedges left the airlines with insurance
against high costs they no longer need and on the hook for
protection they sold against a further slide, with potential
liabilities on the rise.
Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said the meetings were part
of a routine, although a rapidly changing market called for
close attention.
"We continue to benefit from declining fuel prices," Mainz
said in an email. "Obviously we're going to move faster when the
price drops in the 40 percent range. (Our fuel team) have been
very busy actively managing our portfolio to respond to the
changes we are seeing in the market."
Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter said the Atlanta-based
carrier was not surprised by the slide, having been prepared to
meet its financial obligations if needed.
BOON TO RIVALS
Southwest, Delta and other carriers that sources declined to
name, will benefit from the drop in oil prices because they
hedge only a portion of the fuel they buy. Southwest, for
example, expects to cover only 20 percent of its fuel
consumption with hedge contracts this quarter.
Delta expects a $1.7 billion gain from lower fuel prices in
2015, despite $1.2 billion in estimated hedge losses.
Yet rival American Airlines, which has not entered
any hedge contracts since late 2013, are set to see a greater
boost to their bottom lines.
Industry consultants say hedged airlines have a few choices
to deal with the price slide, including selling forward
positions on crude oil or jet fuel, changing the prices at which
they hedge or selling assets, such as planes.
What airlines exactly plan to do remains unclear, people
familiar with the discussions said.
A lack of disclosure requirements makes it almost impossible
to tell how or when airlines have hedged, and none would discuss
details of their strategies.
Collar transactions looked well suited to the market when
prices hovered around $100 per barrel for most of the past four
years, allowing airlines to cap their fuel costs at little or no
cost, analysts said.
"(Costless) collars are an effective strategy that works
best when prices stay within a range," said John Saucer, vice
president of research and analysis, at Mobius Risk Group. "But
it becomes a very different animal when the market goes against
that."
In their October quarterly filings, Southwest and Delta said
they used a mix of options and fixed-price swaps.
Southwest also explained that collar trades "carry more risk
than purchased call options" because of possibly greater
liability when the contracts expire.
The world's biggest low-cost carrier said that a 25 percent
decline of crude prices from Sept. 30 would probably force it to
pay $615 million in cash collateral, aircraft collateral and
letters of credit.
Delta said it would pay $800 million to counterparties if
oil fell 20 percent between Oct. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2015.
Brent already has tumbled 36 percent since then to trade
at about $60 a barrel on Monday.
These hedges weigh on the costs of their future fuel
consumption, too.
At current prices, Southwest says it expects to keep only
about 80 cents of savings for every $1 in oil price decline,
while Delta puts this figure at about 65 cents. American instead
will reap the full benefit of cheap fuel.
And every cent counts. Delta has said that one cent change
in the price per barrel of oil is worth $40 million to the
carrier.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai and Jeffrey Dastin in New York;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)