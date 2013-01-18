* IEA says oil market tighter than had thought
* Too early to call return to bull market
* Raises sharply world oil demand estimate for 2013
* OPEC supply at lowest for a year, stocks falling
(Updates throughout, adding detail, comment)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Jan 18 World oil markets are tightening
as Chinese fuel demand increases and OPEC supplies fall,
draining inventories, the West's energy agency said on Friday,
in a trend that could put extra upward pressure on prices.
The International Energy Agency, which advises the
industrialised nations on energy policies, has in the past few
months described the oil markets as very well supplied.
It said it had now a more "sobering, 'morning after' view"
although it was too early to become seriously concerned or
declare a return to the bull market.
It steeply raised 2013 global oil demand forecasts despite
concerns about the health of the world economy.
"All of a sudden, the market looks tighter than we thought,"
the IEA said, adding that oil stocks in the developed economies
of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
were falling.
"OECD inventories are getting tighter - a clean break from
the protracted and often counterseasonal builds that had been a
hallmark of 2012."
However, the IEA said that both Chinese demand and Saudi
supply were too complex for hasty interpretations.
"The dip in Saudi supply, for one, seems less driven by
price considerations than by the weather," it said.
"A dip in air conditioning demand - as well as reduced
demand from refineries undergoing seasonal maintenance - likely
goes a long way towards explaining reduced output. Nothing for
the global market to worry about," the IEA said.
OPEC crude supply in December fell to its lowest level in a
year at 30.65 million barrels per day on lower output from Saudi
Arabia and Iraq. It said Saudi output fell 290,000 bpd in
December to 9.36 million bpd.
Iranian supply stood steady in December at 2.7 million bpd
versus November although for the year production plunged by 0.65
million bpd to 3 million bpd.
The IEA raised its call on OPEC crude and stocks for 2013 by
100,000 bpd, to 30 million bpd, still below the current
production.
It also said China's recent economic indicators have
signalled the potential for a rebound in oil consumption after a
slowdown to spectacular growth in 2012.
The IEA said it raised its forecast for global oil
consumption in 2013 by 240,000 bpd to 90.8 million bpd, some
930,000 or 1 percent higher that in 2012.
NonOPEC production was projected to rise by 980,000 bpd to
54.3 million bpd, the highest growth rate since 2010.
It said OECD commercial oil inventories fell by 18.7 million
barrels in November with winter heating oil stocks looking
tight, especially in the Americas.
"The bull market of 20032008 was all about demand growth
and perceived supply constraints. The bear market that followed
was all about financial meltdown. Today's market, as the latest
data underscore, has a lot to do with political risk writ
large," it said.
It said that beyond wars and political tensions in Syria,
Iran, Iraq, Libya or Venezuela, there were also risks of abrupt
tax and trade policy changes in other countries.
"Changes in tax and trade policies, in China as in Russia,
can, at the stroke of a pen, shakeup crude and products markets
and redraw the oil trade map," it said.
It also added that the kidnapping and murder of foreign
workers at the In Amenas gas field has cast a cloud over the
outlook for Algeria's energy sector.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Christopher Johnson;
editing by William Hardy)