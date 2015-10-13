* Slower demand, possible Iran return weigh on 2016 outlook
* Non-OPEC supply growth disappearing fast on low prices
* OPEC output rises in September, seen remaining elevated
By Alex Lawler and Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Oct 13 A global oil supply glut will
persist through 2016 as demand growth slows from a five-year
high and key OPEC members maintain near-record output, the
International Energy Agency said, even as low prices curb supply
outside the producer group.
The IEA, which advises industrialised countries on energy
policy, said in a monthly report on Tuesday that world oil
demand will rise by 1.21 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2016,
down 150,000 bpd from last month's forecast.
"A projected marked slowdown in demand growth next year and
the anticipated arrival of additional Iranian barrels - should
international sanctions be eased - are likely to keep the market
oversupplied through 2016," the Paris-based IEA said.
The cut in the demand outlook, due in part to a weaker world
economy, makes the IEA's 2016 growth estimate lower than the two
other closely watched government forecasters, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and OPEC.
Oil prices, which rose earlier on Tuesday, turned
negative after the release of the IEA report.
A drop in prices because of abundant supply to around $50 a
barrel - half the level of June 2014 - has led to a downgrade in
supply forecasts from countries outside OPEC such as the United
States.
Next year, non-OPEC output is expected to contract by nearly
500,000 bpd, the IEA said, as drilling activity slows in the
United States and companies elsewhere delay projects.
"Non-OPEC supply growth is disappearing fast," it said. "The
sharpest slowdown is in the U.S., where onshore crude and
condensate production has started to drop."
OPEC PUMPS MORE
While the IEA still sees a contraction in non-OPEC supply
next year, it expects supply to be about 100,000 bpd higher than
in last month's report. This, plus the weaker global demand
projection, prompted the IEA to cut its estimate of the demand
for OPEC oil to 31.1 million bpd.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
already producing more than that, even before a potential
lifting of sanctions on Iran clears the way for Tehran to
increase exports in 2016.
OPEC raised supply in September by 90,000 bpd to 31.72
million bpd, the IEA estimated, saying it expected output to
hover around 31.5 million bpd in coming months.
The group, in a move led by Saudi Arabia, in 2014 dropped
its longstanding policy of supporting prices by cutting output,
choosing instead to defend market share against higher-cost
producers, and there has been no sign of a change of tack.
Iran, traditionally OPEC's second-largest producer, is keen
to recover the market share it lost as a result of tighter
sanctions. The pace at which this oil returns is a big
uncertainty for next year, the IEA said.
Oil inventories could rise by 1.1 million bpd if Iran brings
back an extra 600,000 bpd of oil output over 2016, according to
the agency, compared with the 600,000 bpd inventory build-up it
assumes otherwise.
This, as well as rising geopolitical tension over Russia's
military intervention in Syria and a wide range in the demand
and supply forecasts for 2016, clouds the outlook for now.
"Some of this uncertainty may start to clear next year
although, considering Iran, the market may be off balance for a
while longer," the IEA said.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)