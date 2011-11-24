VIENNA Nov 24 The current oil price could stifle efforts to get the global economy back on its feet, and may also be a risk for growth in Asia, the International Energy Agency's chief economist said on Thursday.

"I believe oil prices are well-positioned today to strangle the economic recovery efforts," the IEA's Fatih Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of a seminar in Vienna.

He also said oil producing states should look at market indicators carefully, including falling stocks in industrialised countries and the fragile state of the world economy. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Fredrik Dahl)