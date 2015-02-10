* Downward "market pressures may not have run their course"
- IEA
* Supplies still abundant, investment cuts take time to hit
supply
* OECD oil stocks may near all-time highs mid-2015
* Link to IEA Medium Term Oil Market report
By Christopher Johnson and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices may come under more
downward pressure before recovering later this year as ample
supplies push inventories higher, perhaps towards record highs,
the West's energy watchdog said on Tuesday.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly
report that supplies remained abundant and that it would take
time for investment cuts to make more than a relatively small
dent on production, keeping prices low.
"Despite expectations of tightening balances by end-2015,
downward market pressures may not have run their course just
yet," said the IEA, which advises major industrialised countries
on energy policy.
The agency said that, "barring any unforeseen disruption,
OECD stocks may by mid-2015 come close to revisiting the
all-time high of 2.83 billion barrels reached in August 1998,
shortly before (U.S. oil) prices sank to an average monthly low
of $11.22 per barrel."
Despite the glut, the IEA said that prices would likely rise
later in the year as "market participants are seeing light at
the end of the tunnel and growing confident that spending cuts
by oil companies will lead to a market recovery".
The report also said measures taken to balance the oil
market this year could matter more in the next five to six years
than in the near future as "today's investment decisions
typically take years to translate into physical supply/demand
reality".
The IEA said in a separate report on Tuesday that the United
States would remain the world's top source of oil supply growth
up to 2020, even after the recent collapse in prices, defying
expectations of a more dramatic slowdown in shale growth.
The agency said in its Medium Term Oil Market report that
oil prices, which slid from $115 a barrel in June to a
near six-year low close to $45 in January, would likely
stabilise at levels substantially below the highs of the last
three years.
(Editing by Ed Davies)