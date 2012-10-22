SINGAPORE Oct 22 The global oil market is
well-supplied and only a serious supply disruption will merit
any release of strategic oil stocks, the head of the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.
"The market is sufficiently well supplied," Maria van der
Hoeven, executive director of the IEA, the West's energy
watchdog, said at the Singapore International Energy Week.
Brent has stayed above $100 a barrel for most of this year
due to concerns over supply disruptions as the United States and
Europe slap heavy sanctions on Iran in a bid to force the
Islamic Republic to abandon a controversial nuclear programme.
Iran's exports have fallen sharply in the wake of the
sanctions as consumers struggle both to pay for the oil and to
secure insurance cover for tankers to ship the crude.
"We keep monitoring the situation, as we can see that there
is around 1 million barrels a day of Iranian oil or maybe even a
little more not in the market anymore," Van der Hoeven said.
Rising energy costs have prompted President Barack Obama,
who is seeking re-election next month, to talk of tapping
strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) as one option to dampen
prices and prevent high costs from undermining the sanctions on
Iran.
Van der Hoeven said stocks would be released in the event of
a serious disruption, echoing earlier comments that higher
prices alone did not justify a release of strategic reserves and
that increasing crude output from other producers had adjusted
for the loss of Iranian barrels.
"If there is a serious physical disruption of supply there's
always an opportunity to act because the stocks are there," she
said.
In answer to a question, Van der Hoeven said Iranian oil
supply could fall more if sanctions continued.
"But at the same time we have more new oil coming into the
market," she added, referring to North American shale oil.
The IEA represents 28 oil importing countries.
