A technician opens the water valve of a pipe inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in India's oil exploration and refining companies gain on renewed hopes the government will raise diesel prices after Presidential elections.

Business Standard reported Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has told the Congress party there is no option but to raise diesel prices by at least 5 rupees a litre after the Presidential election, citing government sources. link.reuters.com/nux39s

Lowering the government's subsidy burden is seen as key to improve India's fiscal outlook, while state-owned companies, which also help subsidise fuel prices, could see profit margins improve.

Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) gain 1 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) advances 1.3 percent, and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) adds 1 percent.