Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
MUMBAI India will not change a domestic gas price formula which was set up in 2014, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.
On Sept. 30, the government reduced the price of natural gas produced in India by 18 percent to $2.50 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) for the October to March 2017 period.
Rating Agency Fitch said in a note on Wednesday that while the lower gas prices will not significantly hurt the borrowing capacity of India's second biggest state-owned exploration and production company Oil India Ltd, it will be selling natural gas at a loss.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by William Hardy)
NEW DELHI India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years, reviving a debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should revisit policy easing even as most analysts expect it to hold rates for the time being.