Reuters Market Eye - Shares in state-run Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) fallafter the company reported a 26 percent fall in its Jan-March net profit. Oil India stock was down 2.5 percent as of 10:57 a.m.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities said Oil India's profit was significantly below estimates on lower oil and gas production and higher-than-expected subsidy.

Oil India shares had surged 21.3 percent this month until Tuesday along with other state-run companies on hopes of an economic revival and cheap valuations compared to private sector rivals.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)