BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
Nov 14 Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 11.39 vs 9.16
Net Sales 32.70 vs 23.72
Results are standalone.
NOTE: Oil India is a state-run explorer. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: