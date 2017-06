LONDON Dec 5 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought four million barrels of West African crude oil for loading in February and issued another tender for January-loading barrels, traders said on Monday.

Shell is supplying IOC with one Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) of Nigerian Qua Iboe and Angolan Girassol crudes, the traders said.

Glencore was thought to be supplying IOC with a second VLCC of West African crude, the traders said. Further details were not immediately available and the shipments could not be confirmed.

IOC issued another tender for January-loading oil and has mostly specified West African crudes, traders said. Offers in the tender should be submitted on Thursday and remain valid until Friday, they said. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)