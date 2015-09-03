(Repeats Sept 3 item. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, Sept 3 U.S. crude oil stocks are set to rise in the next few months as the summer driving season ends and refineries enter the autumn turnaround season, according to many analysts and traders.

Rising stocks will emphasise continuing oversupply in the oil market and are expected to put renewed downward pressure on crude oil prices before the end of the year.

The problem with this argument is that there is no evidence that the end of the driving season and autumn refinery maintenance, events which happen every year, normally cause crude stocks to build.

Crude stocks and refinery throughput both exhibit distinct seasonal patterns which are evident in the weekly petroleum status reports published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But the end of the driving season and the onset of refinery maintenance have not automatically translated into a rise in stocks over the last decade.

Between 2005 and 2014, stocks were generally flat between the middle of August and the middle of October, and fell between the middle of October and the end of December.

CRUDE STOCKS

U.S. commercial crude stocks are normally lowest in December and January, rising to a peak between April and June, and then falling back again during the summer and autumn (link.reuters.com/ceq55w).

Between 2005 and 2014, crude stocks rose on average by around 38 million barrels between the start of January and the beginning of May.

Stocks then typically fell by around 24 million barrels during the summer driving season between May and the start of September.

Stocks then normally declined by another 6 million barrels between the start of September and the end of December.

Builds during the first five months tended to be slightly larger than stock draws in the remaining months of the year.

U.S. crude stocks have been rising over time, from an annual average of 316 million barrels in 2005 to 375 million barrels in 2014.

Seasonal patterns are long-term averages and there is some variability in individual years. In particular, the behaviour of stocks in the final four months of the year is less regular than in during the spring and summer.

Over the last ten years stocks have risen between September and December on five occasions (2005, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014) and fallen on five (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011).

Stock changes during the final four months have ranged from a build of 26 million barrels (2014) to a draw of 40 million barrels (2007).

But there is no evidence stocks ordinarily rise during the September to December period.

REFINERY RUNS

The amount of crude processed by U.S. refineries also follows a strong seasonal pattern (link.reuters.com/feq55w).

On average crude processing has risen by around 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) from mid-February to mid-July.

Processing then typically declines by around 1.2 million bpd to a low in early October as refineries undertake autumn maintenance.

In the final weeks of the year, processing typically rises again by around 700,000 bpd by the end of December before dropping in January.

The autumn maintenance season is a regular fixture of the calendar. Crude processing has declined between mid-July and mid-October in every one of the last ten years.

The decline has ranged from as little as 680,000 bpd in 2009 to as much as 2.5 million bpd in 2005 when refineries were damaged by hurricanes Katrina and Rita. But in a typical autumn turnaround season processing usually declines by around 1 million bpd.

GASOLINE DEMAND

Like crude stocks and refinery processing, gasoline consumption follows a regular seasonal pattern, rising from a low in late January or early February to a peak between late July and late August before falling back again (link.reuters.com/meq55w).

The average increase in gasoline consumption from trough to peak is around 650,000 bpd, although the 2015 summer driving season was unusually strong, with an increase of just over 800,000 bpd.

Once the driving season is over, consumption normally declines by an average of 400,000 bpd between July and the middle of October, picking up slightly in the holiday season, and then declining another 250,000 bpd by the end of January.

SEASONAL EFFECTS

In the last decade, the end of the summer driving season has normally seen gasoline demand drop by around 400,000 bpd and refinery crude processing fall by 1 million bpd over the next two months.

But reduced refining activity has not translated into higher crude stocks. Between 2005 and 2014, crude stocks were stable between mid-August and mid-October.

In 2015, it is possible the end of the driving season and refinery maintenance will cause crude stockpiles to rise. But there is nothing in the historical record that suggests this will happen automatically. (Editing by Susan Thomas)