TOKYO May 17 Investment by big Japanese firms
in upstream oil and gas developments is set to fall by around 40
percent to about 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion) in 2016/17 due
to current low prices, a government Energy White Paper showed on
Tuesday.
The upstream investments by 10 firms including Inpex Corp
, JX Holdings, Mitsubishi Corp and
Mitsui & Co had already slipped from 2.1 trillion yen
in 2014/15 to 1.9 trillion yen in the year ended in March, the
trade ministry said.
The other firms surveyed are Japan Petroleum Exploration
(Japex), Cosmo Energy Holdings, Idemitsu Kosan
, Itochu Corp, Marubeni Corp and
Sumitomo Corp.
Globally, top oil companies have struggled to cope with a
roughly 55 percent decline in oil prices since their 2014 peak,
triggering a wave of spending cuts on new wells and projects to
conserve cash.
International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih
Birol said last month that global upstream investment fell by 24
percent in 2015 and is set to fall by 18 percent in 2016.
This would be the first time that the upstream investment
has fallen for a second straight year since the 1980s, he said.
Birol said annual global upstream investment needs to be at
about $630 billion a year to compensate for declining output at
existing fields and maintain current production levels.
($1 = 109.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)