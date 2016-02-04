* Algerian and Azerbaijan parties go ahead
* Angola and Chevron cancelled events
* Spending continues even as home budgets are slashed
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Feb 4 Azerbaijan and Algeria have been
battered by a slump in oil prices, but their national energy
companies will still lay on lavish hospitality next week in
London when the industry gathers for its annual string of
parties and networking events.
Both countries' state oil companies will be hosting parties
at this year's International Petroleum (IP) Week event in
London's upscale Mayfair and Knightsbridge districts. As far as
the industry is concerned, they cannot afford not to.
While there are set to be harsh spending cuts at home, there
is a perception that companies need to keep spending to ensure
customer loyalty.
Algeria's Sonatrach's event at the luxury Mandarin Oriental
overlooking Hyde Park is an exclusive, invitation-only affair.
The hotel, where a night in a standard double room will set
guests back by nearly $800, was where Britain's Queen Elizabeth
and her sister learned to dance, according to Britain's Daily
Telegraph.
"International meetings are a good opportunity to share
thoughts and talk about challenges, especially now as the energy
sector is facing problems linked to investment and the oil price
drop," said a Sonatrach official, who declined to be named.
The opulence may be jarring for many in Algeria, where the
oil price drop led to a 2015 trade deficit of $13.71 billion
after a $4.31 billion surplus in 2014.
Oil prices have dropped 70 percent over the last 18 months,
and are hovering in sight of 13-year lows.
Azerbaijan's Socar tends to be more inclusive, this year
welcoming a wide range of people with links to the oil industry
at the upscale Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane.
This comes as the Azeri state holds talks with the
International Monetary Fund about possible financial aid, its
credit rating is cut to junk, and the government expects
inflation to hit double digits after the oil price slide.
SPEND MONEY TO MAKE MONEY?
It's also business as usual for the trading houses
responsible for much of the multi-billion daily trade in
physical oil cargoes.
Glencore, whose share price has plunged due to worries about
its debt burden, is hosting its annual bash at the Dorchester.
For its oil trading division, and for other trading houses and
refiners, there is something to celebrate.
While it has been stung by tumbling metal prices, Glencore's
oil trading division has fared well, as it has been able to make
healthy returns on the sharp moves in prices. The company did
not respond to requests for comment.
Refiners, which have enjoyed strong margins as processed
fuel prices fell more slowly than crude prices, will also be
splashing out on expensive wining and dining at luxury venues.
Not everyone shares the view that laying on a party is money
well spent, however.
Angolan oil company Sonangol, which was not available for
comment, has cancelled its annual event, a far cry from previous
years when its IP Week party has tended to be one of the most
extravagant, often held at the Natural History Museum.
Guests enjoyed a meal, an open bar and dancing into the small
hours. Hired performers showed invitees the Kizomba, an Angolan
version of the samba.
Some of those invited even brought their families to the
events, with children racing through groups of oil traders among
the museum's collection of dinosaur skeletons and other
prehistoric flora and fauna.
Chevron has also decided not to hold its annual traders'
lunch after reporting its first quarterly loss in more than 13
years on Friday.
"We engage with our traders in a variety of formal and
informal settings throughout the year," Chevron spokeswoman
Sally Jones said.
"This year we have chosen to pursue other options which are
relationship-driven rather than event-driven, due to
sensitivities surrounding the current cost environment."
($1 = 0.6869 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Libby George, Amanda Cooper and Dmitry
Zhdannikov in London, and Hamid Ould Ahmed in Algiers; editing
by Jan Harvey)