* Asian buyers to further slash Iranian imports as sanctions
tighten
* Reduction likely from 10 to 20 percent from this year's
level
* Cuts may result in a further loss of $5 bln for the year
for Iran
By Chen Aizhu and Manash Goswami
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Asian buyers of
Iranian crude will deepen import cuts in 2013 and struggle to
send cash to Tehran to pay for oil as tightening Western
sanctions choke the flow of hard currency to Iran's coffers.
Tough sanctions from the United States and Europe to force
Iran to curb its nuclear programme have already cut Iran's oil
exports by more than half this year, costing it more than $5
billion a month. The reduced cash flow has contributed to a
plunge in the value of Iran's currency, the rial.
Iran says it is enriching uranium to fuel power plants, not
make bombs.
Almost all of Iran's remaining exports flow to China, South
Korea, Japan and India. The additional cuts Asian importers will
make in 2013 would translate into a fall in sales of about
135,000 barrels per day (bpd), resulting in a loss of about $5
billion next year based on today's oil price, according to
Reuters calculations.
The United States requires buyers of Iranian crude to
progressively cut imports to ensure they secure exceptions to
the sanctions when they come up for review every 180
days.
Making matters worse for Iran is a little-noticed provision
in U.S. sanctions, which goes into effect on Feb. 6, that states
funds being used to pay for oil must remain in a bank account in
the purchasing country and can be used only for non-sanctioned,
bilateral trade between that country and Iran.
Any bank that repatriates the money or transfers it to a
third country faces a sanction risk, including being cut off
from the U.S. financial system.
That could halt most of the flow of petrodollars to Iran,
given that the value of its oil exports is far higher than what
it imports from its biggest customers.
Saudi Arabia, Iraq and West Africa are some of the producers
that have gained as Iran's market has shrunk. To continue with
exports, Iran is becoming increasingly creative in dodging
Western sanctions, managing to sell a rising volume of fuel oil
to generate revenue equal to up to a third of its crude exports.
Reuters previously reported that Iran had exported its own
fuel oil to Malaysia on a National Iranian Tanker Company
vessel, before transferring it at sea to a Vitol-chartered
tanker. Iran also used a little-known port off the East Malaysia
coast to hide millions of barrels of oil.
CHINA
Iran's top oil buyer and the world's second-largest
importer, China, may reduce its purchases by a further 5 to 10
percent in 2013, according to preliminary indications, industry
sources said. That would indicate a reduction of 20,000 to
40,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations.
"A general policy seems to be 'let's manage and control the
risk in lifting Iranian oil'," a Chinese industry official said.
"Transportation was not a huge issue but Sinopec still sees it a
political risk dealing with Iran."
Sinopec is China's state oil company and the top Asian
refiner.
China reduced imports from Iran by 22 percent to 426,000
barrels per day (bpd) from January-October in 2012 from the same
months a year earlier.
China is Iran's top trading partner and China has repeatedly
voiced its opposition to unilateral sanctions outside the
purview of the United Nations, such as those imposed by the
United States.
But it cut imports sharply in the first quarter of 2012, as
exclusively reported by Reuters, due to the differences in
contract terms. Later, the flow was cut further as Iran
struggled to ship the oil to China after EU sanctions halted the
provision of insurance for ships transporting Iranian crude.
INDIA FOLLOWS CHINA
India plans to cut oil imports from Iran by 10 to 15 percent
in the next fiscal year, and more if Iran does not lower prices
to help cover higher costs resulting from Western sanctions,
Reuters reported on Dec. 19.
"Next year our imports will be 10 percent to 15 percent less
than this year," said a government official with direct
knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified because
he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"If they don't cut prices, the decline will be substantial.
Indian refiners have genuine problems with credit availability."
The pressure India is putting on Iran for better contract
terms is similar to what China did early this year when
negotiating annual term volumes with the Islamic Republic.
As rising international pressures forced other buyers out of
the market for Iranian oil, Sinopec strong-armed Iran
into giving it better terms for its annual oil purchases. As
China haggled with the National Iranian Oil Corporation (NIOC)
over price and terms, imports fell by nearly a third in the
first quarter of the year.
JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA
A steeper cut will mean a reduction in imports by more than
half for Japan and South Korea from the pre-sanctions levels of
2011 as the two have already slashed purchases by 40 percent
this year.
Japan's oil imports from Iran may be about 15 percent lower
next year, capped roughly at 160,000 bpd and may possibly be cut
further, Yasushi Kimura, the chairman of JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp, the country's top refiner, told reporters.
Japan's imports of Iranian crude oil fell to zero in July
for the first time since 1981, according to Trade Ministry data,
as the EU sanctions barred insurance companies providing cover
on tankers carrying oil from Iran.
Shipments resumed after the government agreed to provide
sovereign cover to local shipping companies to bring the oil,
but the overall volume for January-October is down 41 percent to
about 188,000 bpd, ministry data show.
Further cuts by smaller Japanese buyers would make it
difficult to arrange shipping, industry sources familiar with
the matter said. They said bigger buyers such as JX and Showa
Shell, which together consume about 80 percent of Japan's total
Iranian imports, would have room to reduce purchases further.
Following the cuts made this year, smaller buyers such as
Idemitsu and Cosmo Oil have been forced to lift cargoes on a
sporadic basis. If they make additional cuts, it would mean they
would be buying less than one cargo, making shipping difficult.
One Middle East crude cargo is typically about 500,000 bbls.
"I have the impression that it would be impossible to import
the same volumes as this year in order to get the exemption," an
industry source familiar with the talks said. "I don't know how
much we will reduce by, but we are mentally prepared."
South Korean refiners will cut imports of Iranian crude
during the six months to May by about a fifth from a year
earlier, Reuters reported on Dec. 10.
The country hasn't spelt out its plans for the rest of the
year, but all indications point to a reduction by the same
amount to ensure it qualifies for the exception from sanctions.
The cut from December to May would imply imports of about
147,814 bpd, since the country imported 184,767 bpd of Iranian
crude from December 2011 to May 2012.
South Korea became the first major Asian consumer of Iranian
crude to announce a halt in imports in July. As a result,
imports from Iran slumped 40 percent to 146,069 bpd in the first
10 months of the year.
Taiwanese buyers are still in talks with NIOC for next
year's contract volume. They are likely to keep the volumes
unchanged, with an understanding that the actual lifting may be
a lot lower due to sanctions.
"We couldn't charter a boat because of shipping insurance
issues so that made delivery a problem this year," a source
said. Taiwan increased its supply from other Gulf producers such
as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, UAE and Iraq to cover the
shortfall, government data showed.
Malaysia's Petronas early this year indefinitely suspended
its annual contract to purchase crude from Iran. It is buying
Middle Eastern and West African spot cargoes.
(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Beijing, Nidhi Verma in New Delhi,
Meeyoung Cho in Seoul, Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Writing by
Manash Goswami; Editing by Simon Webb and Robert Birsel)