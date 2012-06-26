(Adds report details, reaction from sanctions backer)
WASHINGTON, June 26 World oil inventories have
risen over the past two months, aided by increased output from
Iraq and Libya, but spare production capacity remains tight, the
U.S. government said on Tue sday.
Global fuels output exceeded consumption by an average of 1
million barrels per day in May and June, helping to push oil
inventories higher and prices lower, the Energy Information
Administration said in a report, obtained by Reuters ahead of
its publication.
The EIA report is required every 60 days under the Iran
sanctions law signed by President Barack Obama late last year
that called for restricting Iran's ability to sell its crude oil
on world markets.
The EIA estimated that world spare production capacity grew
in the last two months to 2.4 million bpd, up from 2.1 million
bpd in the previous two months.
The EIA warned, however, that spare world oil capacity was
less than 3 percent of total world consumption, making it a
factor as U.S. imposes sanctions and the European Union
embargoes Iranian oil shipments from July 1.
"Spare capacity in May and June is still quite modest by
historical standards, especially when measured as a percentage
of global oil production and consumption," the EIA said.
With only a thin spare oil supply cushion, unforeseen oil
production outages, such as major damage to oil platforms from
hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico or an upsurge of violence in
producers such as Nigeria can quickly boost oil prices.
Global liquid fuel output in May and June hit 88.9 million
bpd, up about 2.9 million bpd from the same period last year,
the EIA said. Most of the gain came from increased output from
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members Iraq
and Libya. Output has also grown from Saudi Arabia.
The figures showing better supplies and falling oil prices
cheered supporters of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil transactions
that get underway on June 28.
"This is great news for sanctions supporters and very bad
news for the Iranian economy," said a Senate Republican aide.
"With oil prices down and markets getting looser, the
President and Congress have maximum flexibility to push the
envelop with regard to economic sanctions. It's only going to
get worse for Tehran from here."
Output in Iraq hit 2.9 million bpd in May and June, the
highest since 2000, as new infrastructure helped increase
exports from its southern fields. Libya's production which had
virtually ceased for much of last year, has been restored to
between 80 and 90 percent of the level it was before the civil
war.
World fuel consumption averaged 87.9 million bpd over the
last two months, up 600,000 bpd from the same period last year,
the report said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)