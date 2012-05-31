LONDON May 31 Italy's Eni, which has
been receiving payments in oil from Iran for debts, is reworking
the deal and is unlikely to import crude in July after European
Union sanctions on Tehran take effect, market sources said on
Thursday.
The unexpected decision by the Italian oil major, which is
exempted from the embargo on imports, will lead to a complete
halt in Iranian crude supply to Europe in July.
"Even though Eni is able to continue importing cargoes,
because of the sanctions there are other details it needs to
organise," a person with knowledge of the deal said. He declined
to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The market sources said it was not clear when Iran's crude
deliveries to Eni would resume.
"I do not know when Eni will be able to import the next
cargo."
Spokesmen for the energy company declined to comment.
The last cargoes of crude are already on their way from Iran
to Europe ahead of the EU measures which become effective on
July 1, traders said.
Eni's chief executive Paolo Scaroni had said in March that
Iran still owed the company $1.0-1.4 billion worth of oil, and
that it had a special exemption enabling it to continue
receiving that crude despite the EU embargo.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Jessica Donati and Dmitry
Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)